Detectives said Enright is known to spend time on the Gold Coast.
Hunt for man linked to alleged Qld murder

by Sonia Kohlbacher
17th Jul 2019 1:19 PM

A man allegedly linked to the fatal stabbing of another man in a car park outside a Queensland pub is still on the run.

Police detectives have already charged a 26-year-old man with murdering Paul Rock at the Laidley hotel on July 1.

They are still searching for Kye Enright, 21, who left the pub not long after what authorities have described as an extremely violent attack.

Mr Enright is believed to be visiting the Gold Coast and northern NSW areas.

He is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

