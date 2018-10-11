‘Worst ever hurricane’ hits US

Waves crash along a pier as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Picture: Getty

HURRICANE Michael was today upgraded to a Category 4 storm with residents in Florida warned of deadly flash floods and 225 km/h winds.

The Sun reports the National Hurricane Centre described it as "extremely dangerous" as it made landfall about 1.40pm local time (4:40am AEDT) with the Weather Channel calling it the strongest hurricane to hit the region since records began.

The "monstrous" storm is tipped to cause major damage with emergency chiefs warning more than 370,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Barometric Pressure at landfall

Labor Day Hurricane, 1935 - Florida Keys - 892mb

Hurricane Camille, 1969 - Mobile, AL - 900mb

Hurricane #Michael, today - #PCB, FL - 919mb



Stronger than Katrina, Maria, Irma, Andrew, Hugo, Isabel, Opal, etc. at landfall. #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/FIOhOuqG5b — Brooks Tomlin (@Fox35Brooks) October 10, 2018

Hurricane Michael is the strongest hurricane to ever hit the Florida Panhandle since records began in 1851, according to Weather.com.

Emily Hindle lies on the floor at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School, in advance of Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall today, in Panama City Beach, Florida. Picture: AP

Only three major hurricanes Category 3 or higher have struck the Panhandle since 1950: Eloise in 1975, Opal in 1995 and Dennis in 2005.

The area is a 322-kilometre stretch Florida lying between Alabama on the north west, Georgia on the north east and the Gulf of Mexico to the south.

Hurricane #Michael makes landfall as powerful Category 4 storm, the most powerful storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in recorded history



Widespread damage to buildings, utility infrastructure, downed trees & blocked roadways are expectedpic.twitter.com/9gCZqqcIJH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 10, 2018

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida, warned: "A potentially catastrophic event is developing. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted: "The time to evacuate has come and gone … SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY."

“During disasters, Floridians take care of each other… We are strong and resilient. There is nothing we can't recover from because there is no state that cares, loves or comes together like Florida. Hurricane Michael cannot beat Florida.” -@FLGovScott — GOP (@GOP) October 10, 2018

National Hurricane Centre branch chief Michael Brennan monitors the status of Hurricane Michael. Picture: AP

Senator Bill Nelson said a "wall of water" could cause major destruction along vulnerable areas of the Panhandle.

"Don't think that you can ride this out if you're in a low-lying area," he said on CNN.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan bluntly advised those residents choosing stay that rescuers won't be able to reach them.

Roof at the entrance of the hotel where @ABCNews @DavidMuir is reporting, just collapsed on air. I personally have never seen this kind of coverage before of a 155mph, Cat 4 - almost Cat 5 storm before. @Ginger_Zee sounded pretty damn nervous #HurricaneMichael #Michael #Abcnews pic.twitter.com/8vdTMbsqQL — A.C. Junior (@OfficialMisterC) October 10, 2018

"If you decide to stay in your home and a tree falls on your house or the storm surge catches you and you're now calling for help, there's no one that can respond to help you," he said.

Absolutely incredible footage coming out of Panama City as Hurricane Michael makes landfall ... #hurricanemichael https://t.co/pRI9hdHlJF — Thomas Stuckey-Mounter (@tsmounter) October 10, 2018

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith near the vulnerable coast said his deputies had gone door to door in some places urging people to evacuate.

"We have done everything we can as far as getting the word out," he said. "Hopefully more people will leave."

Weather experts sent out similar grim warnings with National

The St. Marks River overflows into the city of St. Marks, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Michael. Picture: AP

Hurricane Centre Director Ken Graham saying: "If they tell you to leave, you have to leave."

Thousands have been warned to evacuate along Florida's coast, where schools and state offices are to remain shut this week.

International Space Station passes over #HurricaneMichael as the massive Category 4 storm bears down on the Florida Panhandle. https://t.co/7Absa6YlEj



FULL FORECAST: https://t.co/6LLiuFDGro pic.twitter.com/z2yC5ffIGt — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2018

Jason McDonald, of Panama City was driving with his wife and two young children, aged five and seven, to North Alabama.

He said: "We don't know if it's going to wipe out our house or not. We want to get them out of the way."

Others have decided to stay put despite the "life-threatening" storm surge because of how much it costs to evacuate.

Aja Kemp said she spent more than $800 last year when her and family evacuated for Hurricane Irma.

She said: "I just can't bring myself to spend that much money.

"We've got supplies to last us a week. Plenty of water. I made sure we've got clean clothes. We got everything tied down."

An unidentified person takes pictures of the surf and fishing pier on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Picture: AP

One county in Florida cannot open their shelters because they can only withstand a Category 2 hurricane.

Shelters in Wakulla County is unable to provide protection for the residents that have been ordered to leave.

This satellite image shows Hurricane Michael, centre, in the Gulf of Mexico. Picture: NOAA via AP

Residents were being taken by van to the neighbouring Leon County.

More than 482 kilometres of coastline are currently under threat, the National Weather Service has said.

Some regions of the US may see 30cm of rain, and storm surges of up to 3.6m.

At least 13 people have already been reported killed in Central America as a result of the massive storm.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission