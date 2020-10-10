Husband’s heartbreaking discovery at scene of fatal crash

The scene of the crash on Eton Homebush Rd at Homebush on Tuesday. Picture: Tara Miko

The scene of the crash on Eton Homebush Rd at Homebush on Tuesday. Picture: Tara Miko

THE husband of a woman killed in a horrific head-on crash near Homebush came across the scene after he went searching for her when she did not make it home.

The Sarina woman, 43, was returning from work and was driving along Eton Homebush Rd when about 5.50pm Tuesday she was involved in a head-on collision.

It is understood the woman's husband had tried to ring his wife when she did not make it home.

The woman died at the scene. The 24-year-old man from McEwans Beach, the driver of the second vehicle, was not physically injured but was taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

Initial investigations had identified drink driving as a possible contributing factor to the deadly crash.

Investigations into the crash are continuing. Picture: Tara Miko

Mackay Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Michael Hollett said early investigations indicated the man's ute had crossed to the wrong side of the road near a "moderately sharp" bend in the busy thoroughfare.

The bend in a 100km/h zone was marked with 60km/h advisory signs.

The man had been returning from work at one of the mines when the collision occurred.

Sgt Hollett said the driver had been breath tested and a blood sample was taken, with investigators awaiting final results.

He said speed was another factor being investigated in the crash.

No charges have been laid in relation to the incident.