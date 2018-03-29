Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Korea’s answer to Tesla shows Genesis of new era

Hyundai’s Essentia EV concept is a shot across the bows of the established luxury players. Picture: Supplied.
Hyundai’s Essentia EV concept is a shot across the bows of the established luxury players. Picture: Supplied.
by Joshua Dowling

DO NOT adjust your eyes. This is not a new Aston Martin supercar.

It's a concept by Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis and is a pointer to a new luxury coupe in the not-too-distant future.

The Essentia is powered by electricity; the battery is in the "spine" of the car to lower the centre of gravity and optimise cabin space.

The Genesis Essentia concept boasts supercar-like performance. Picture: Supplied.
The Genesis Essentia concept boasts supercar-like performance. Picture: Supplied.

The showroom version won't look as daring as this over-the-top design, made from lightweight carbon-fibre.

This exaggerated styling exercise is instead a hint of the new design direction for Genesis, namely the pointier grille and headlights with twin horizontal LED bars.

Dramatic butterfly-wing doors create a dramatic first impression. Picture: Supplied.
Dramatic butterfly-wing doors create a dramatic first impression. Picture: Supplied.

The head of Genesis design, Luc Donckerwolke, says the Essentia is "the perfect base to project our DNA in the future" and that the luxury coupe "highlights our ambition as a luxurious car brand for the connoisseurs".

Hyundai would not disclose whether the Essentia is rear-drive or all-wheel-drive.

A battery runs along the floor of the EV. Picture: Supplied.
A battery runs along the floor of the EV. Picture: Supplied.

However, given the press blurb says it has "multiple" electric motors and claims a 0-100km/h time close to a supercar-quick 3.0 seconds, we reckon it's safe bet that the fully electric version may be all-wheel-drive, with electric motors front and rear rather than "multiple" meaning one for each rear wheel.

The profile is reminiscent of an Aston Martin. Picture: Supplied.
The profile is reminiscent of an Aston Martin. Picture: Supplied.

It's also a safe bet that the production version will be available with traditional power - perhaps from the brand's recently introduced twin-turbo V6 - as well as the option of a petrol-electric hybrid.

The Essentia’s space-age cabin. Picture: Supplied.
The Essentia’s space-age cabin. Picture: Supplied.

The spaceship-style interior of the show car has "Cognac leather seats with herringbone quilting", a slim centre console covered in blue and red leather, and blue velvet for the roof trim.

Although the show car's "butterfly wing" doors are a flight of fancy and unlikely for production, what we can derive from all this excitement is that Genesis models of the future will have large, widescreen digital dash displays, pointier grilles and the option of electric power.

Topics:  cars news genesis hyundai motoring motoring advice

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now

Just In

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners