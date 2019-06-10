‘I can do the job’: Maloney puts hand up for Origin recall

James Maloney says he could to the job for NSW if recalled to the Blues. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

THE NSW five-eighth spot for State of Origin game two could come down to an 80-minute showdown between veteran James Maloney and rookie Cody Walker.

It's a scenario likely to play out for Blues coach Brad Fittler as he watches the final round of NRL games before announcing his team for game two in Perth.

Maloney staked a claim for a recall after setting up three tries in Penrith's upset of the Sydney Roosters on Sunday - the club's third win in a row.

"I wanted to play at the start of the series, no doubt," Maloney said.

"But then ever since I was overlooked my whole focus went to putting together a really strong Origin period when other sides are out of sorts, taking control of Penrith here, and having a really good period so we can play finals football."

In a twist of fate, Maloney's next task will be against Walker and South Sydney, who are coming off a loss to Newcastle without their rested No.6, on Saturday.

Another contender, Mitchell Pearce, faces off against Queensland star Cameron Munster when the Knights meet Melbourne earlier on Saturday.

Maloney, who has played in 12 Origin games and turns 33 on Saturday, said Walker would have learned plenty after his controversial debut in game one.

"It's a different game, you've got to be ready for that arena. But I think Cody would be better for the run. He would've learned a lot out of it," Maloney said.

"Whatever happens, happens. I've said all along, I've never had a doubt that if I was picked, I can do the job. But it's out of my control."

Maloney was widely credited for the Blues' breakthrough series triumph last year, when he was the senior playmaker alongside then-rookie Nathan Cleary.

But he lost his spot for game one after the Panthers' poor start to the season.

"I don't think I was playing horrible footy," he said.

"As a side we weren't going well. Personally, I don't think I was at my best, but I don't think I was the worst I ever played either."