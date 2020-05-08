Menu
Photos of a dog with its mouth tightly taped shut with duct tape in a car park is causing outrage. The RSPCA have now responded to the incident.
‘I can’t hold back my tears’: Anger over duct-taped dog

by CAS GARVEY, PATRICK GEE
8th May 2020 3:15 PM
Photos of a dog with its mouth tightly taped shut with duct tape in a car park of a Tasmanian suburb is causing outrage across social media.

A Tasmanian health worker shared the photos on Facebook yesterday, saying she took the images at Lauderdale TCM car park.

"Let's hope they have the dog taken off them. Yes police and RSPCA notified," she said.

"No way to treat your best mate. And yes he was approached."

Photos have been shared of a dog in the back of a ute at the Lauderdale TCM car park, which appears to have duct tape wrapped tightly around its mouth. Photo: Facebook
Angry residents fired up over the photos, with one commenting "why would anyone think this is OK? You can only imagine how the poor dog is treated at home if they do this in public."

"I can't hold back my tears seeing this sad face," another woman said.

"Those eyes, it's heartbreaking," another commented. "There's some ***** low lives out there."

An RSPCA spokesperson confirmed the dog is now safe and police and RSPCA are following up the incident.

