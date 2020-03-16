‘I couldn’t bend over to do my shoelaces up’

Townsville mum Sarah Hiatt lost 20kg in 6 months and hopes to lost another 20kg in the next 6 months. Picture: Evan Morgan

Thinking about tipping the scales at 139kg only six months ago makes Sarah Hiatt shudder.

It is a far cry from where she is now physically and mentally.

Ms Hiatt slowly started piling on the kilos after the birth of her second child in 2012.

When the mother of two started relying on her children to take care of her, she knew she had to take back control of her life.

"I wasn't exercising, I was tired all the time and I was sluggish and I couldn't even bend over and do up my shoes," she said.

"I thought, I have to do something about this because asking your kids to do up your shoes made me upset.

"You never want to get to the point where you can't do the buckle up on your shoe," she said.

After continual yoyo dieting since she was 25 years old, Ms Hiatt is proud to have lost 20kg since June last year thanks to a new lifestyle.

She has committed to working out four times a week with Tamie at TAMbition Fitness Personal Training and has made 'burpees' and box jumps her best friend.

Transformation

Ms Hiatt said she had sweat blood and tears to be a healthier person for her family.

"I have noticed the difference in my clothing and my fitness levels and I used to suffer from back pain but it has disappeared," she said.

"I have more energy and I am sleeping better and I can do more with my kids."

The days of eating tiny teddies instead of fruit are over for Ms Hiatt who said weight loss would never be a quick fix for her again.

"I have lost weight quickly in the past but for me now, it is making that complete lifestyle change that I can stick to for the rest of my life," she said.

Ms Hiatt hopes to lose another 20kg in the next six months to weight double digits for the first time in 15 years.

Her ultimate goal weight is her post-baby body when she weighed 80kg.