‘I crave silence’: Gladstone stalker sentenced in District Court

A Gladstone stalker used his victim’s bank account to try and communicate with her after she blocked him on social media, a court heard.

Benjamin William Jenkins, 31, pleaded guilty to unlawful stalking (aggravated domestic violence offence) in the Gladstone District Court last week.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi said during a six-day stint from November 25 to 30, 2019, Jenkins actively engaged in stalking behaviour which consisted of many different actions and interactions.

Jenkins, a plumber, communicated with the victim, his ex-partner, via two separate email accounts, called and texted her, left letters for her at her workplace and on her car windshield.

His offending reached its most sinister when, after other means of communication failed, he began sending her money online with messages in the reference section of the transaction.

The content of messages from November 25 to 27 included:

“I’m in love with you and it will never die, can I come see you tonight?”, “We are meant to be, stop fighting it, If I don’t hear from you I will see you this arv.” and “I am here to stay and I am staying true to you. I am not letting you go, I will be coming over like that night.”

Jenkins approached the victim at her workplace on November 28 and said he needed to talk to her, to which the victim repeatedly asked him to leave.

Jenkins insisted they were going to be together and the next day she found a note on her car which said, ““God I love you, I am for you and won’t stop.”

Jenkins visited her workplace again and gave her a letter which professed his love for her, apologised for his recent drug use and said he would be better.

A court heard the victim was so scared she picked up her child, which she had with Jenkins, and asked her cousin from Rockhampton to stay with her for the weekend.

The victim’s impact statement was mentioned during court proceedings and she talked about craving stillness and silence in her life.

“She has a right to peacefully enjoy her life without intrusion, unwanted from you,” Judge Jeff Clarke said.

“What you did in an endeavour to get back into the life of your former partner was bombard her with consistent and relentless messages.”

“Your behaviour was very serious and caused significant emotional harm to your former partner and your child, it is shameful behaviour.”

Judge Clarke sentenced Jenkins to 15 months imprisonment suspended for two years, with six months in custody recognised as time served and a conviction recorded.

