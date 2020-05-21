‘I forgive you’: Victim’s powerful words to rapist

Daniel Thompson was jailed for seven years for raping a Brisbane woman. Picture: Facebook

THE victim of a horrific sexual assault has bravely fronted court to tell her rapist that she forgives him for the brutal hour-long attack.

The 35-year-old's nightmarish ordeal was detailed in Brisbane District Court on Thursday, where her attacker Daniel Thompson pleaded guilty to eight counts of rape and common assault.

The court was told Thompson, 41, went to a Brisbane brothel in September 2018 and paid the sex worker for her services.

When he became aggressive, she told him to stop.

Thompson then choked and raped her, despite her repeatedly telling him through tears that she was in pain and wanted him to stop.

"He pinned her down so that she was unable to move, he then said to her 'you love it baby', you love my big d**k and you're going to service me well'," Crown prosecutor Carly Whelan said.

The court was told that after raping her he thanked her for the "great service".

"He also said 'I even liked the part when you said no and cried'," Ms Whelan said.

Choosing to read her statement aloud to the court, the woman said since the attack she had quit university because she suffered from PTSD and was fearful of people.

"The physical and financial impact this crime has had on me is negligible when I reflect on the emotional and psychological damage this one single hour has had on my existence," she said.

"That life no longer exists, that life is gone. Your choice that evening killed me, or at least who I was. That person you met that night is gone."

The woman ended her victim impact statement by saying: "I forgive you Daniel".

"I am hopeful for my life and I am also hopeful for yours."

Defence barrister Nathan Boyd said Thompson was born in war-torn Liberia and was suffering from PTSD after living in refugee camps for 12 years.

Mr Boyd said the offending was opportunistic and out of character for Thompson, who had no criminal history in Queensland.

"This is a situation where it was initially consensual sex and then Mr Thompson has effectively lost control," he said.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said it was "very worrying" that he thought because he had paid for her services, he could do whatever he wanted.

"You had formed a belief that you had paid for a sexual service and you were entitled to do what you did," Judge Rosengren said.

Thompson was jailed for seven years and will be eligible for parole on June 16, 2022. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.