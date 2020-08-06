‘I had to escape’: Roma woman shares DV horror story

LAYING in a pool of her own blood and covered in bruises was the moment Savannah Shaw knew she had to leave her relationship.

An attack with a meat tenderiser wasn't perpetrated by a stranger or an intruder, it had come from a man who told her countless times that he loved her.

Last month, Wayne William Holley pleaded guilty in the Roma Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm - a domestic violence offence.

After the court heard of Holley's violent attack, he was sentenced to an 18-month probation with no conviction recorded.

It was one of the reasons 23-year-old Savannah wanted to share her story of surviving a relationship that encompassed physical and emotional trauma, in the hopes it would inspire others to leave abusive and controlling relationships.

Savannah and Wayne initially met online where a relationship blossomed over a few months before Savannah quit her job on the Sunshine Coast, packed her things and moved to Roma to be with the 23-year-old father.

Savannah said initially Wayne was charming and caring, but she quickly noticed jealous and insecure behaviour emerge.

"I thought this behaviour was normal though - it was my first relationship so I didn't think much of it," she said.

Scott Kennedy, a support practitioner for Lifeline Darling Downs and the Southwest said he often heard from domestic violence survivors about "coercive control" behaviour - the abuser will begin by emotionally and psychologically abusing their partner, before the physical abuse occurs.

"Coercive control means the abuser will start by hitting walls or threatening to commit suicide or saying they will take the kids away, which will progressively get worse," Mr Kennedy said.

"The abused person often has fear in the relationship."

Savannah said four months into the relationship, Wayne struck her.

A frightened Savannah blamed the violence on the fact Wayne was working long hours and was in a bad mood, in the hopes it wouldn't happen again.

"To understand domestic violence, it's a series of behaviour that can make another family member feel less safe and less connected with others and therefore feel traumatised or fearful - it's very broad," Mr Kennedy said.

"On the other side of domestic violence, sometimes it's safer for the person to stay in the relationship.

"If they're seen leaving or trying to leave, they could be killed."

After the couple moved houses in Roma, Savannah said the violence became more frequent.

"He soon realised he couldn't just keep punching me in the face because people would notice," she said.

"So he'd start punching me in other areas of my body."

She said sometimes Wayne would break down and question himself, 'why am I such a bad person?'

But mostly, he would yell at Savannah, turning the blame on to her.

It was common for Savannah to be asked, "why do you make me do this?" and "you must like that I hit you".

Savannah said she was too scared to contact any domestic violence services or programs in fear he would find out.

Mr Kennedy said it's common in DV relationships for the abuser to control the movements of their partner.

"They check their phone, movements, emails then they come part of their partners 'property' and they don't like when anyone is allowed to play with 'their property'," he said.

Savannah said she recognised early on that she was in an abusive relationship but just hoped it wouldn't continue.

"I just became numb to it and the nasty things he'd say," she said.

Mr Kennedy said mental abuse in relationships can often leave longer lasting scars than physical abuse.

"The mental can be long lasting and will eat away at the person," he said.

"The stress and anxiety will last for years."

It all came crashing down for Savannah and Wayne over the Easter long weekend earlier this year.

The incident that was heard in court began when a fight erupted over what to cook for dinner.

"He stormed off to the bedroom, so I washed up and put his meal in the fridge," Savannah said.

"I went into the bedroom and he told me he downloaded Tinder and said things like "I'm going to f**k this b**ch".

"I just rolled over, I was fed up. He asked for my car keys and said he was going to get a r**t.

"He was pissed off and starting elbowing me so I put my elbow up which then hurt him so he got more mad.

"He went into the kitchen and got the meat tenderiser and he hit all along my body until I ran near the window and a light came through the window from a car coming into the driveway so I tried to run away.

"He yelled at me, asking if I was running away from him.

"He hit me on the head and hand with the meat tenderiser, leaving me with a golf ball sized bump which is now fractured.

"He punched me in the nose and blood went everywhere - all over my shirt and on the carpet and I just laid there.

"I didn't believe someone who said they loved me, would do this. I knew I had to escape otherwise he'd kill me."

The following day Savannah went into work and broke down to her boss.

Her employer gave her a phone to use in case of emergencies and called police and her mum.

Savannah said she wanted other girls to know to speak up if they're in an abusive relationship.

"I wish I spoke up earlier and even though I didn't get the result I wanted in court, I still hope I can bring awareness to other women out there going through the same instances," she said.

Mr Kennedy said it's very common to see DVO's with three different partners.

"You often see it roll on and the same thing happens in each relationship," he said.

He said domestic violence is very common in young relationships.

"I see more people 18-30 years than any other age bracket - domestic violence doesn't discriminate in terms of age," he said.

Savannah has since returned to the Sunshine Coast and is currently finishing off her nursing degree.

If you or someone you know has had experience in an abusive relationship, or with domestic violence, please seek help from the following numbers and organisations: