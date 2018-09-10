Aussie plus size model rips into Victoria’s Secret

PLUS size supermodel Robyn Lawley has criticised Victoria's Secret, saying the brand should use 'curvy' models.

Groundbreaking Australian model Lawley, 29, said she would be "shocked" if the US lingerie giant didn't cast a full-figured model in its annual runway show.

"I hate Victoria's Secret," Lawley said, in an interview on The Sunday Project last night.

"If they don't use a curvy girl this year, I'd be shocked. And if they don't just don't buy their stuff."

But there has no far been no "curvy" models cast for the VS show, to be staged in November.

New York-based Lawley - who is a size 14 - made history is 2015 when she became the first plus size model to appear in Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue.

About 21 faces have been confirmed so far including Australians Shanina Shaik, Kelly Gale and Alannah Walton, along with New Zealand-born model Georgia Fowler.

SAlessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge in last year’s VS show. Robyn Lawley is calling for the US lingerie giant to cast ‘curvy’ models. Picture: Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

David Jones ambassador Victoria Lee, who has walked for the lingerie giant previously, missed out this year.

New York-based Gale has modelled for the US lingerie giant four times, including last year's controversial show in China.

"Other clients pick up that you've been in the (Victoria's Secret) show and more people want to work with you," Gale told News Corp Australia in March.

"And yeah, you get really good exposure."

Other confirmed VS models for 2018 include Winnie Harlow, Barbara Palvin and Bella Hadid.

The VS parade is massive for the brand and the models, who last year had a collective annual income of more than $US50 million ($A70 million), according to Forbes.

Plus size supermodel Robyn Lawley has a message for Victoria’s Secret. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Lawley said she believed the fashion industry was changing when it came to representing real body types.

"I think the fashion world has to wake up. And I think they are, very slowly," Lawley said on The Sunday Project.

But even she admitted she was prone to feeling intimidated by social media.

"I can feel bad too, after Instagram. So many women, you have no idea how much work they get done," Lawley said.

Kelly Gale in VS mode. Picture: Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lawley also spoke out about why she chose not to have corrective surgery on the facial scar she suffered after falling down a staircase in her New York home, landing headfirst.

"I was like if the fashion world doesn't accept me back, I'll focus on bigger more important things," Lawley said.

"I haven't always accepted my body, you know I went through a lot of body hate when I was a teenager.

"I realise now, looking back, on an older perspective that it was all the media, it was everyone telling us that our bodies weren't enough, our bodies weren't good enough."

Stella Maxwell. Picture: Getty Images for Swarovski

Lawley's comments come after reports in the New York Post that viewership of the annual VS show plummeted more than 30 per cent.

The company claims it is still the most watched fashion event in the world and that more people watch it online. It reportedly costs more than $US26.4 million ($A37 million) to produce according to The New York Times.

But the brand has also recently posted declining sales at US locations for seven straight quarters.

Investors in L Brands, the lingerie maker's parent company, are taking a beating as shares are down more than 45 per cent this year - making it the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500.

Company executives have cut prices and extended its sales longer. But it hasn't hleped the brand bounce back in the last two years, as rival companies are now attracting young women.

"Victoria's Secret is an example of a company that thought it was too big to fail," Lingerie Addict editor and founder Cora Harrington told The NY Post.

"I don't think they ever considered that American consumers would go elsewhere."