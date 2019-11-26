‘I have no remorse,’ says Cosby

In his first interview from prison, Bill Cosby remained defiant about the sex assault that put him there, insisting that he's not guilty and that the jurors were "impostors".

The 82-year-old disgraced comedian said he will never admit wrongdoing - even if it could help win him parole from SCI Phoenix near Philadelphia, where he's serving up to 10 years for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004, BlackPressUSA.com reported.

"When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say that I have remorse," Cosby told the outlet in a series of prison phone calls, adding that he anticipates serving his full sentence.

The New York Post reports that the former The Cosby Show star insisted that his trial was unjust and that jurors were prepared to convict him before the proceedings got underway.

Bill Cosby with his TV show family. Picture: NBCU Photo Bank

"It's all a set-up. That whole jury thing. They were impostors," Cosby said, noting that one juror was overheard saying before the trial that "he's guilty, we can all go home now".

Cosby - who refers to his prison cell as his "penthouse" - said he now spends his time in lockup lecturing fellow inmates during Saturday sessions with Mann Up, a prison reform program.

"I go into my penthouse and lay down and start to think about how I can relay a message and give it on Saturdays so that they would hear it and feel it," Cosby said.