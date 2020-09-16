Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Esther Olney was the regional winner of the Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year category at this year's Queensland Training Awards. Picture: Contributed
Esther Olney was the regional winner of the Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year category at this year's Queensland Training Awards. Picture: Contributed
News

‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Meet CQ’s best trainee

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Sep 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER Central Queensland girl has been recognised as the region’s best trainee.

Esther Olney was the regional winner of the Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year category at this year’s Queensland Training Awards.

Esther, who recently moved to the Moreton Bay region to start a job at Brisbane City Council as an animal management officer, said she was very excited when she heard of her win.

“It made me more grateful of the people who went out of their way to get me to where I am today,” she said.

“I have to give a lot of credit to my supervisor at Isaac Regional Council when I was in my role as a trainee. Every single day I would come to work and have heaps of fun because I had a good supervisor who taught me a lot.

“I just couldn’t believe I had won it, out of all the other applicants.”

Isaac Regional Council rangers Esther Olney and David Couse. Picture: Damien Carty
Isaac Regional Council rangers Esther Olney and David Couse. Picture: Damien Carty

Esther, who originally lived in Moranbah, started the search for her career as an ambitious high school student.

Looking for something different, she tried out roles and industries, and explored various training opportunities, eventually discovering her passion in local government, landing a job at Isaac Regional Council.

RELATED:

Safety support officer recognised as best in the region

Woman who types with toes one of CQ’s top training achievers

Diesel fitter named CQ’s apprentice of the year

Working for council, Esther completed her Certificate III in Local Government.

“The thing about working for council is every day you wake up you have something to look forward to because every day is new and you don’t come across the same situation twice,” she said.

“It’s community service as well. You feel like in some little way you are impacting somebody else’s life, hopefully for the better.

“If I can help one person a day, or a week, that would be okay.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker congratulated Esther on her regional win at the Queensland Training Awards

“We have been very pleased to be involved in Esther’s career development,” Cr Baker said.

“Council is committed to developing apprentices and trainees and, in fact, we are currently advertising for our next intake.”

As the regional winner, Esther will now progress onto the 2020 State Finals, which will be announced online on September 18.

central queensland isaac regional council queensland training awards tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Premium Content $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Politics Labor and the LNP in Queensland have cashed in to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling access to senior politicians.

        High-priority road upgrades go ahead with funding boost

        Premium Content High-priority road upgrades go ahead with funding boost

        News Smoother and safer roads will soon be a reality with further road upgrades in the...

        CQ mum’s innovation revolutionised underground coal mining

        Premium Content CQ mum’s innovation revolutionised underground coal mining

        Business Moranbah mine worker didn’t let resistance stop her after being told to give up on...

        ‘Cracking result’: Bull sells for $160,000 at CQLX

        Premium Content ‘Cracking result’: Bull sells for $160,000 at CQLX

        Rural The 21-month old bull, weighing 836kg, was sold at the Droughtmaster National Bull...