‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Meet CQ’s best trainee

A FORMER Central Queensland girl has been recognised as the region’s best trainee.

Esther Olney was the regional winner of the Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year category at this year’s Queensland Training Awards.

Esther, who recently moved to the Moreton Bay region to start a job at Brisbane City Council as an animal management officer, said she was very excited when she heard of her win.

“It made me more grateful of the people who went out of their way to get me to where I am today,” she said.

“I have to give a lot of credit to my supervisor at Isaac Regional Council when I was in my role as a trainee. Every single day I would come to work and have heaps of fun because I had a good supervisor who taught me a lot.

“I just couldn’t believe I had won it, out of all the other applicants.”

Esther, who originally lived in Moranbah, started the search for her career as an ambitious high school student.

Looking for something different, she tried out roles and industries, and explored various training opportunities, eventually discovering her passion in local government, landing a job at Isaac Regional Council.

Working for council, Esther completed her Certificate III in Local Government.

“The thing about working for council is every day you wake up you have something to look forward to because every day is new and you don’t come across the same situation twice,” she said.

“It’s community service as well. You feel like in some little way you are impacting somebody else’s life, hopefully for the better.

“If I can help one person a day, or a week, that would be okay.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker congratulated Esther on her regional win at the Queensland Training Awards

“We have been very pleased to be involved in Esther’s career development,” Cr Baker said.

“Council is committed to developing apprentices and trainees and, in fact, we are currently advertising for our next intake.”

As the regional winner, Esther will now progress onto the 2020 State Finals, which will be announced online on September 18.