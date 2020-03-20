Menu
Mountain Creek resident Kara Bruce and her partner Joel Morales are stranded in Jordan due to the country closing its borders.
News

‘I just want her to come home’: Couple stranded

Eden Boyd
20th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:21 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast mother is pleading for clearer advice during the coronavirus pandemic as her daughter is currently stranded in a foreign country with no solution to return home.

Mountain Creek resident Kara Bruce and her partner Joel Morales began the holiday of their dreams at the beginning of February, yet the couple's trip soon became disastrous after arriving in Jordan.

Kara's mum Leanne Bruce said the pair were informed on the weekend that the country would ban all flights within two days to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Despite Kara's experience as an ex-staff member at Flight Centre, Ms Bruce said the couple were unable to book seats back to Australia.

"She was searching everything she could so they could get out, but they couldn't get a flight anywhere," she said.

News broke on Tuesday announcing Jordan would begin a national lockdown within 24 hours, leaving Kara and Joel stranded in the Middle Eastern country.

Given Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement on Wednesday urging all Australian citizens to return home from international travel, Ms Bruce said the couple were unsure of what action to take.

Mountain Creek resident Kara Bruce and her partner Joel Morales.
"There's no information on the government's website in regards to what Australians should be doing while they're over there," she said.

"They don't know the restrictions either. They haven't been told if they can go out to the supermarket, or if they can go for a walk.

"The only advice they were given was to check the website for updates, get some cash out and some accommodation."

Ms Bruce said despite the couple's good spirits, they were left "frustrated" by their current situation.

"They're talking to me, saying 'what should I do mum?", and I just don't know. I can't answer that," she said.

"Just the lack of advice and help being in a foreign country that doesn't speak much English is hard.

"I just want her to come home."

Although the pair currently have accommodation in Jordan, Ms Bruce said the unpredictability of the virus outbreak was beginning to take its toll.

"Luckily they have a roof over their heads and a little bit of food to last them another week, and then we'll see what happens," she said.

"It's costing them a fortune, but at the end of the day it's not about money, it's about being safe. But there goes all their savings.

"It is a bit disappointing, but the not knowing is the hardest."

The Daily has contacted DFAT for comment.

