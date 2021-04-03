Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Despite making the courtroom laugh, a man faces serious charges in Hervey Bay​ Magistrates Court.
Despite making the courtroom laugh, a man faces serious charges in Hervey Bay​ Magistrates Court.
Crime

'I like jail': Court comedian’s charges no laughing matter

Stuart Fast
3rd Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Most people have little to say when they appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

But not Bradley Spiteri.

Appearing in court on April Fool's Day the seriousness of his alleged offending did not deter Mr Spiteri from joking around and telling the magistrate "I like jail, you know that."

Currently in custody Spiteri is charged with serious assault of police, assault occasioning bodily harm, three counts of wilful damage, obstructing police, assaulting police, wilfully damaging police property, two counts of serious assault and three counts of obstructing police.

He also claimed to have a broken leg, but said he was tough and had been "jumping around" on it while in jail.

His statements resulted in subdued laughter from the gallery and even a wry smile from Magistrate Stephen Guttridge.

Defence Lawyer Hamish Isles sought a lengthy adjournment to further discuss legal options with his client.

Magistrate Guttridge adjourned the matter for 8:30am on May 20 for further mention and Mr Spiteri was remanded in custody.

court crime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hospitalised with injuries after two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised with injuries after two-vehicle crash

        News Emergency services were called to the incident along the Gregory Highway.

        No action on treasurer’s $100m regional mining fund: MP

        Premium Content No action on treasurer’s $100m regional mining fund: MP

        Politics Despite the resources funding pie being announced about 10 months ago, the...

        ‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

        Premium Content ‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

        News WERE YOU THERE? Check out the photos from day one of Qld’s biggest car festival in...

        Easter storms expected across CQ region

        Premium Content Easter storms expected across CQ region

        Weather Don’t forget an umbrella with showers and storms forecasted across the Central...