I lost 49kg without exercising

AN INSPIRATIONAL mum-of-two has shared her remarkable weight loss secret which saw her shed half her body weight in less than a year - all without hitting the gym.

Just 10 months ago, Teresa Venetoulis tipped the scales at a whopping 103kg - while her wardrobe was overflowing with frumpy size 22 clothes.

But now the 32-year-old mum is happier than ever with her svelte size 8 figure after losing an incredible 49kg in only 10 months.

The Sydney woman now weighs just 54kg after embarking on a major diet overhaul - ditching her daily bread, pasta and pizza habit in favour of a strict high-protein, high-fat ketogenic diet - but never once had to exercise to shed the flab.

Teresa revealed that her doctor suggested she try a keto diet to help ease her hormone and fertility issues, which had caused her to rapidly pile on the kilos in just matter of months following the birth of her son Liam, 9, in 2009.

Teresa Venetoulis (pictured with her husband John) before she lost the weight. Picture: Caters News.

With her other option being to try a 'cocktail' of various medications, Teresa felt she 'had nothing to lose' and decided to go 'full keto' in June 2017.

And she was 'astounded' to drop 15kg in just two months after seven years of 'trying everything' to lose weight.

Teresa said: "I'd never been overweight before and have always been naturally slim.

"I always tried to be as healthy as I could be.

"After giving birth to my son, my hormones went into overdrive, which made me pile on the weight really quickly.

"It worsened my PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome, which she was diagnosed with in 2007), which made it harder to lose weight.

"Within a year, I'd piled on 50 kilograms. I felt like crap.

The PCOS didn't just affect her weight. The condition can make it harder to have children.

Teresa and her mortgage broker husband John Venetoulis, 38, struggled to conceive for almost two years before giving birth to their son.

Following a devastating miscarriage at in 2010, Teresa's erratic hormones skyrocketed - causing her to gain a staggering 50kg in less than a year.

While the weight gain was devastating, Teresa was also struggling to have another child.

At the time, doctors warned there was only a 5 per cent chance of conceiving naturally.

And after trying to get pregnant again for five years, Teresa had lined up an egg donation as a last resort - but amazingly, discovered she was pregnant with 'miracle baby' Faith, two, in 2015.

While her weight was stable at this time, only putting on a small amount when she was pregnant, Teresa was saddened to realise she was 103kg after the birth of her daughter.

"I tried all the diets, went to the gym and ran every day. But it was no use.

"I might lose 2kg, but then gain 5kg. It was so frustrating.

But while she felt she had tried everything, there was one dramatic diet she hadn't tried.

"I went to see a new doctor, and he suggested I try a ketogenic diet, as it is supposed to be especially good for women suffering from PCOS.

"I'd never heard of it before, so I did heaps of research about keto diet for a month before I decided to give it a go.

Teresa’s transformation has been dramatic, all the more so as she hasn’t had to hit the gym. Picture: Caters News

"In the first two months, I lost 15kg. I was astounded. Nothing had ever worked before.

"I just kept going with it, and the weight just melted off.

"I ditched all carbs and focused on high protein and high healthy fats.

"It's always drilled into us to go low fat or fat free, but our body needs good, healthy fats.

"It's the best diet I've ever tried. But now it's a lifestyle choice."

The strict ketogenic diet has meant Teresa has cut all carbs in favour of high protein, high fat foods such as oily fish, lean meat, nuts, avocados and eggs.

She revealed that only exercise she does each day is 'incidental' - such as housework, roaming around the shops and walking her children to school.

Teresa said she also practices intermittent fasting and eats two large meals a day.

She said: "I've never been one of these fanatic gym people because I absolutely hate working out.

After having her two children, Teresa saw her weight balloon. But a dramatic change in diet resulted in her losing half her body weight in 10 months.

Teresa admits the fasting was difficult at first, but she has adjusted to it, especially after seeing the dramatic results.

"I'll have breakfast at around 11am, and then I'll eat again at 2pm.

"Then I'll fast until the next morning. It was hard at first, but your body just gets used to it.

"I still feed my kids their three meals and snacks a day as usual.

"The meals are large, and I'm getting all the calories I need without constantly snacking.

"I feel fantastic now that I've lost all the weight.

"It wasn't just about slimming down, but it was about being healthy and the best mum I could be.

"Now I can run around after my kids easily.

"I'm less moody, and I have so much more energy.

"I have so much confidence and I've never felt better."

BEFORE DIET

Breakfast: Two cheese toasted sandwiches.

Snack: Fruit and a biscuit.

Lunch: Pasta or pizza.

Dinner: Spaghetti bolognese, lasagne or roast dinner with potatoes.

AFTER DIET

Breakfast: Big breakfast with eggs with avocado, spinach, mushrooms and bacon.

Late lunch / dinner: Large plate of grilled chicken or baked fish with lots of vegetables or large salad.

Occasional treat: Low-carb Keto cake.