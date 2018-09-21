Aged Care patients ‘treated like animals’

Cruise Taylor Sharni Brice pleaded guilty to fraud after taking more than $50,000 from her grandfather.

Cruise Taylor Sharni Brice pleaded guilty to fraud after taking more than $50,000 from her grandfather.

ANDY Williams, 53, had spent 15 years caring for the elderly and infirm, but one day he saw something he could no longer walk by and accept.

An elderly man with dementia was crying out in agony and when Mr Williams rushed to check what was wrong, he was horrified.

"Due to chronic understaffing, his catheter hadn't been changed as it should've been. It'd filled with pus. So he was laying there in his own urine and his own pus and nobody was helping him."

The incident, in 2014, was the final straw and persuaded Mr Williams to leave the sector.

Mr Williams, who moved to Australia from Scotland in 1983, knew the man had a Scottish background too. But he also knew he had no remaining family in Australia and warns "God help you if you have no family".

"The minute he heard my Scottish accent, he changed," Mr Williams told news.com.au.

"I bonded with him by singing to him. It calmed him.

"If you make the extra effort with dementia patients, actually engage, talk to them, you can see they're still there. They're grateful.

"But the system doesn't give you time to do that. You have six minutes or less to get them up, showered and at breakfast. It's hopelessly impossible. It's people farming, subsistence care and profits over people. They get treated like clients or even animals when actually they're human beings."

Poor treatment of staff inspired Andy Williams to walk away from the aged care industry.

This incident happened at the Regis Aged Care facility in Yeronga in suburban Brisbane. Mr Williams alleges the residents who still had families around received preferential treatment. Those who paid more were put in single rooms; everyone else was in a group dorm. This led to unfair treatment, such as in the case of one female patient whose family paid higher fees and would have her pillows fluffed.

"That'd take priority over the man sitting in his own pus in agony," Mr Williams said.

In response, Regis corporate services general manager Kirsty Nottle said: "The needs and preferences of each individual resident forms the basis of all our care delivery. Consultation, communication and information is critical in ensuring those needs are met."

Mr Williams raised the complaint with his supervisor, but no action was taken.

He finds it galling that it happened somewhere that appears so plush.

"It looks like a five-star hotel from the outside," he said, "but that hides the horrors inside.

"Regis cleverly build retirement homes right next door to their aged care facilities. They farm you in your twilight years. None of them know what's waiting for them in the building next door."

The understaffing issue led Mr Williams to sign Jane Seaholme's Change.org petition calling for mandated staff-to-resident ratios in aged care homes.

In her petition, Ms Seaholme wrote: "At times, mum would go without anything from midday till 8am the next day - that's 20 hours without food. She'd have starved if I hadn't intervened. Mum feared complaining because she'd be told off … and once was slapped by a staff member."

Jane Seaholme’s mum was also allegedly treated poorly in aged care.

A quarter of a million Australians have now signed Ms Seaholme petition for ratios.

"There are many wonderful aged care staff doing their very best to meet residents' needs but in the end they're broken by the system," the Melbourne woman told news.com.au.

"Overworked and stretched to their limit. Many leave the industry devastated.

"Staff turnover is staggering and would be very expensive. Don't aged care providers know that if they treat their staff with respect, they'll retain them and save themselves money?"

Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt has agreed to meet Ms Seaholme, who'll deliver her petition to him next month.

Ian Yates from the Council of the Ageing (COTA) said ratios could be a blunt instrument.

"Higher rations of poor staff will actually be counter-productive," he told news.com.au.

"We need to improve overall staffing quality and in some cases numbers. In overseas examples when they've been introduced, some facilities reduced the number of staff they have.

"But we do think providers should be required to publish their staff-to-resident ratios and explain why they believe that staffing level is providing safe and high quality care."

But Mr Williams agrees with Seaholme's assessment.

"I worked at the St Nicholas Nursing Home in Highgate Hill, Queensland, where there were good care staff. But it had a massive hierarchy of admin staff at the top doing bugger all. They're not allocating the money properly."

He saw senior staff drive lavish cars while residents suffered.

"The chiefs at the Regis and at St Nicholas both drove flash company cars. One was a Mercedes. They'd waltz in covered in diamonds, squeal about the smell of poo, and that was their contribution. It led to a massive division between managerial staff and caregivers."

Meanwhile, he said student staff on the front line were "treated like slaves" on their placements.

"They'd come in fresh-faced and lovely but after six months they're angry, exhausted, frustrated, depressed and burnt out. And they then get cranky at residents.

"They were paid $17 an hour at most. Demands from the hierarchy were ridiculous and led to the elderly getting injured with skin tears from rushed handling. Registered nurses would treat them like dirt because they felt they'd already worked their way up."

Cost-cutting exercises meant Mr Williams saw undersized nappies fitted to residents who had diarrhoea from poor food.

"The diarrhoea would then go all over the sheets so you had to change them within that six minutes," he said.

Due to the low-pay and being "treated like garbage", Mr Williams saw staff hired from overseas with language barriers, leading to communication breakdowns and residents being given the wrong medication or food.

"I saw rough-handling, swearing and agitating of residents" he said.

Overseas workers confided in him that they were too scared of losing their jobs to speak out about neglect caused by understaffing.

One resident with multiple sclerosis at the St Nicholas Nursing Home stands out.

"She was curled in the foetal position. She needed to be turned regularly to avoid bed sores and there was a peg from her nose to her stomach feeding her," Mr Williams said.

"Her life was hell, 24/7 misery because there was nobody extra to help. RNs would change her food peg every second day. I actually hope she's dead now."

There were two "huge rorts" on the system to cut costs, leading to understaffing and more residents suffering, he claims.

"Each semester, you can get free nurses from colleges. They have to do 40 or so hours on placement. They're supposed to be extra helping hands but both centres would cut rostered staff during this time, leaving under-trained, inexperienced students to deal with residents. They were out of their depth."

Andy Williams was so fed up with the aged care sector that he walked from the industry.

But Regis "categorically refutes" this.

"We have not employed any student nurses at the Yeronga facility this year. Our staffing rosters ensure that we have the right level of staffing at all times to ensure the ongoing needs of our residents are met," Ms Nottle said.

"We employ a team of highly trained registered and enrolled nurses who provide clinical care to residents. Student nurses are never left unsupervised; they are buddied with an experienced nurse to assist their learning experience."

To avoid paying staff penalty rates, Mr Williams claims that during public holidays such as Christmas, elderly residents were sent to hospitals with "exaggerated medical needs so the care homes didn't have to roster staff".

Ms Nottle responded: "Only residents who require complex and urgent acute care medical intervention are admitted to hospital. The acute system will not accept patients who present to their emergency departments unless there is medical imperative to provide urgent treatment."

COTA suggested that this practice was unlikely to be widespread.

"Residents in aged care have the right to go to hospital, just like anyone else," Mr Yates said.

"Transfer to hospitals occur based on the advice of paramedics. If (this) is occurring then it should be reported to the Aged Care Quality Agency as it'd be a clear breach of care standards."

Leading Age Services Australasia chief executive officer Sean Rooney said the practices Mr Williams' described were "not acceptable in our industry".

"They are rightly the type of issues which LASA expects will be examined by the Royal Commission," he said.

Mr Williams sighs as he welcomes the Royal Commission, which is, he says, a decade too late.

"I just hope it finds that there are just not enough front line staff, and each resident's needs are different. It's not one size fits all," he said.

To sign Jane Saeholme's petition, visit Change.org/AgedCare.