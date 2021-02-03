‘I want justice’: $2m lotto lawsuit hits court

A second person has staked a claim on a $2 million lotto ticket sold seven years ago that is the subject of legal action against Golden Casket.

A second person has staked a claim on a $2 million lotto ticket sold seven years ago that is the subject of legal action against Golden Casket.

A SECOND person has staked a claim on a $2 million lotto ticket sold in Cairns more than seven years ago after turning up in court where a woman was launching legal action against Golden Casket.

Kathy Jasmine Rado, 59, has appealed for the lotto to release the exact time and date of the winning ticket purchase in January 2014 to see if they match up with when she claims to have purchased a ticket.

She has subsequently lost the ticket - which she said she paid cash for, although told the Cairns Supreme Court she has witnesses and their bank statements which could back up her purchase.

Golden Casket have previously said the winning ticket was sold at the NewsExtra in DFO at Westcourt.

Kathy Jasmine Rado has launched legal acation against Golden Casket.

MORE NEWS

'Need the truth': Missing mum case reopened

Sad new twist after rodeo identity's death

10 of the top scammers in the Far North

Ms Rado made an emotional plea to Justice Jim Henry in court for "justice to be heard" and Golden Casket be ordered to release the ticket details, while also alleging the company had "black-listed" her and threatened her with police action if she continued to push her claim.

"I've been chasing this from the first week that I found out this draw had been won," she told the court.

"Because the company went out of their way to give me a hard time I want justice to prevail."

She told the court she made three attempts to give Golden Casket the purchase details and each attempt was rejected.

But Justice Henry queried why she required the details beforehand if she planned to sue the organisation when she said she had evidence.

"You can see why they might want (you to give the correct details)," he said.

"To make sure they're not paying out $1 million or more to the wrong person.

"Why should I order them to disclose that which is a critical piece of information in determining if what you say is correct?"

He will hand down his decision on Thursday.

The proceedings were watched by an elderly Cairns man, who did not wish to be named, but said outside court he too had made three attempts to claim the ticket.

"What I'd like Lotto to do is say what day the ticket was sold," he said.

"I bought a ticket and lost it.

"It went out of my mind for four or five years until I saw a newspaper story about a missing ticket."

The winning numbers were 44, 3, 11, 42, 22, 26 with supplementary numbers 19 and 21.

Originally published as 'I want justice': $2m lotto lawsuit hits court