Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

Danielle Buckley
2nd Dec 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER will spend the next year behind bars after police found up to $28,000 of ice hidden in a nappy and in a baby formula tin at his home where six children lived.

Zachary Richard Laszuk, 30, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday after pleading guilty to a raft of drug possession, supply and weapons charges.

The court heard the Lowood father who has six children under his care, including two of his younger siblings, was busted by police during a search warrant at his property on May 11, 2018.

Officers found 44g of methylamphetamine in a disposable baby nappy and a further 27g in a baby formula tin along with small amount of marijuana, $5000 cash and two Tasers.

A search of Laszuk's phone revealed he had supplied $2500 of ice, the court heard.

A year later while Laszuk was on bail, police executed a second search warrant and this time found more ice, knuckledusters, cash and pipes.

Defence barrister Michael Bonasia said the death of Laszuk's mother three years ago had taken its toll on his client and meant Laszuk had taken on responsibility of caring for his two young siblings.

Mr Bonasia asked Justice Helen Bowskill to take into account Laszuk's lack of relevant criminal history and early plea of guilty.

Justice Bowskill said while she could see Laszuk had no history of drug offending, she was horrified to think that he was caring for children in the same house he kept drugs.

"This terrifies me," she said.

"People who are in charge of small children who have truck loads of methylamphetamine in their house and are engaging in this activity."

"There is between you and responsibility, light years."

Laszuk was sentenced to five years' jail and will be released on parole in November, 2020. - NewsRegional

baby formula tin drugs editors picks ice meth methylamphetamine zachary richard laszuk
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Something for everyone at massive weekend market

        Something for everyone at massive weekend market

        News There are more than 160 stalls booked for the big day.

        Green group files court objection against Galilee mine

        premium_icon Green group files court objection against Galilee mine

        Business The group say development of the mega-mine close to Alpha would destroy nature...

        'Deserved it': Dad of two headbutts patron at 30th birthday

        premium_icon 'Deserved it': Dad of two headbutts patron at 30th birthday

        News A father-of-two showed little remorse after head butting a patron at a Central...

        Health alert: Chickenpox cases on the rise in CQ

        premium_icon Health alert: Chickenpox cases on the rise in CQ

        Health Infected residents urged to stay home to stop spread of highly contagious...