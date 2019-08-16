Iconic Dingo races on track

Over $42,000 in prize money is on offer at this year's annual Dingo Races and Dingo trap throwing competition.

DINGO Race Club will host its iconic annual Dingo Races and Dingo trap throwing competition on August 24 with more than $42,000 in prize money on offer.

The main event on the program is the Class 3 Dingo Cup over 1200 metres which is sure to attract a good field.

Club president Jeff Olive and his band of dedicated volunteers have a big day of entertainment and racing action planned.

The annual world dingo trap throwing competition is always a big drawcard.

Jeff Olive said a winning throw was normally between the 36 to 40 metres.

The event started in the early 80s and we normally get 60-70 competitors.

There will be great prize money on offer for each of the categories in the women's dingo trap throwing.

But the Olive family holds all the aces. Tanya and Chelsea Olive, who have had a mortgage on the event in recent years, look set to dominate again in 2019 with the two of them looking set to fight out the finish again.

The men's event is always a very open affair and is a year to year proposition with no single male thrower being able to dominate in the event.

Last year's men's winner Mark Dunne, who is a three time world champ in 2014, 2016, 2018 is yet to indicate if he will be out to defend his 2018 title in 2019.

The annual Dingo Race Club Fashions of the Field will be staged with great prizes on offer.

DJ Richter from KSR Productions will provide entertainment until late, two bars and a canteen will be open and a strong bookmakers ring will operate for locals and southern events.

A limited ATM will operate on course. The club is offering patrons free camping for the weekend and a free return bus service to and from Blackwater.

The Capricornia premiership has been run and won.

Rockhampton apprentice Thomas Doyle won the 2018-2019 Capricorn country jockeys' premiership with 20 wins and Mackay trainer John Manzelmann took out the Capricornia trainers' premiership with 20 wins.

Thangool trainer Damien Rideout took out horse of the year with Toms Star with four wins.

Bevan Johnson, one the biggest supporters of Central Highlands racetracks, finished the season on 61 winners for the season and deservedly took out the country Queensland trainers' premiership with 59.5 winners, including several country cups in a well deserved win making it four years in a row.

Tommy Button, son of the late Emerald trainer Tony Button, took out the Callaghan Park Rockhampton trainers' premiership with 23 winners, streeting his nearest rivals by 11 wins.

Button also reached another milestone, saddling up his first metropolitan winner with The Tax Accountant $2.70 at Doomben last Saturday.

Another Central Highlander and Clermont Apprentice Emma Bell took out the country apprentice jockeys' premiership living up to her namesake, Bell, which has featured strongly in Central Queensland tracks for many decades.

Last week Glenda Bell made a successful hit and run mission to Callaghan Park in Rockhampton with The Baker ($7.50), ridden by Les Tilley, causing a boilover sailing straight past long odds favourite Durriff ($1.24) to take out the 1300 metre class 6 plate on the program.

Bell wasn't far away in the Capricornia trainers premiership producing 13 winners at a healthy strike rate of 21% from her Hogan's road stable.

Remember to save the date for September 7 Ladies and Tradies race day at Pioneer Park which is shaping up to be one of the club's biggest and best and is always a great warm up to the Emerald 100 on October 12.

So get ready to party and enjoy the country races in complete style in the VIP marquee with club secretary Kristy Peters only having limited tickets left in the marquee.

Be quick - the day is shaping as a big day out in Emerald on the first Saturday of spring.