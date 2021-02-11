Iconic ice cream becomes Easter egg

The maker of a popular Australian ice cream has unveiled a treat for Easter that will make supermarket shoppers very happy.

Ice-cream giants Streets has given Easter a boost by releasing a Golden Gaytime chocolate egg to be sold in Woolworths stores.

The wildly popular, biscuit-coated ice cream will be transformed from the freezer to the shelves in chocolate form after Streets struck a partnership with Chocolatier Australia.

The Golden Gaytime Eggsellence Easter egg will be available in Woolworths stores nationally from March.

The Easter egg will be made from pure milk chocolate using cocoa that is certified by the Rainforest Alliance and contains no palm oil.

Golden Gaytime Eggsellence. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire

It will be coated with Golden Gaytime crumbs and the ice-cream's iconic toffee flavour.

"Australia's favourite ice-cream brand, Golden Gaytime, is making Easter 'eggsellent' with this year's ultimate chocolate Easter egg - combining pure milk chocolate with the iconic toffee flavour rolled in famous Golden Gaytime crumbs," Streets said in a statement.

Another licensing agreement, this one with Snack Brands Australia, will allow the Gaytime to be produced as popcorn.



The Griffin's Marvels Golden Gaytime popcorn by Snack Brands will come in two flavours, original and chocolate.

"The perfect combination of the famous Golden Gaytime vanilla biscuit crumbs and toffee makes a popped time, a Gaytime," the company said.

The flavoured popcorn will be available from selected Coles supermarkets nationally in March.

