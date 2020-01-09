Menu
Nick Kyrgios went wild and Alex de Minaur was over the moon as Australia pulled off a miracle against Great Britain in Sydney.
Iconic image in 'epic' Aussie miracle

by James Matthey
9th Jan 2020 7:01 PM

Australia has advanced to the semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney after defeating Great Britain 2-1 in a thrilling tie.

Nick Kyrgios won his singles rubber but Alex de Minaur went down, meaning it was all down to the doubles.

Captain Lleyton Hewitt made the shock call to snub specialist pairing Chris Guccione and John Peers, opting for Kyrgios and de Minaur instead.

The gamble paid off as the hometown heroes came back after losing the first set to record a memorable win, showing plenty of emotion as they clinched victory in a super tiebreak 18-16.

RESULTS

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) defeated Cameron Norrie (GB) 6-2 6-2

Dan Evans (GB) defeated Alex de Minaur (AUS) 7-6 4-6 7-6 

Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur (AUS) defeated Jamie Murray, Joe Salisbury (GB) 3-6 6-3 18-16

