Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Food & Entertainment

Iconic lollies released in Oak milk flavour

25th Jul 2020 5:35 AM

 

 

A party mix favourite is getting a flavour makeover that's sure to excite the young and old.

Allen's Milk Bottles are being released in new Oak milk flavours and are set to hit supermarket shelves sometime in the next month.

The flavours include Oak-inspired iced coffee, a chocolate and malt blend, and strawberry. The new Milk Bottles will be sold as standalone bags of lollies.

Allen's is releasing Oak milk flavoured versions of its classic milk bottle lollies
Allen's is releasing Oak milk flavoured versions of its classic milk bottle lollies

The bagged lollies will be available some time in late August to early September and will retail for $2.99 a packet.

Allen's and Oak collaborated on new products earlier this year, releasing a range of three flavoured milks inspired by the company's classic sweets.

In April, Oak released milks in Allen's Fantales, Allen's Pineapples and Nestle Peppermint Crisp flavourings.

Originally published as Iconic lollies released in Oak milk flavour

More Stories

allen's lollies editors picks lifestyle lollies milk bottles oak milk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Major Blackwater parklands project to go ahead

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Major Blackwater parklands project to go ahead

        News IN PICTURES: The precinct will be a hub of tourism, culture and community for locals and visitors.

        Rubber to burn as CQ racers hit the track

        premium_icon Rubber to burn as CQ racers hit the track

        Motor Sports Central Queensland Drag Racing Championships round three will be held this weekend.

        ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        premium_icon ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        News More lockdowns likely as state battled COVID-19

        New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        premium_icon New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        News Health Minister, CHO on COVID latest