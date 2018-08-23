Iconic pub closes doors

Co-owner Bruce McFarlane at the Anakie Gemfields Hotel Motel, which officially closed its doors last Friday, August 17.

A GREAT loss will be felt in the Gemfields with the closure of the century old Anakie Gemfields Hotel.

The iconic hotel has left its mark over 116 years of operation, and owners Wendy and Bruce McFarlane said to close the doors last Friday was no easy decision.

"As you know it has operated for over 100 years, so it was not an easy decision,” Mrs McFarlane said

"Nobody likes to fail but declining population in the area, rising costs such as licence fees, insurance, the cost of electricity and cartage of supplies has meant as a pub it is not viable to run as a business where we could not operate it ourselves,”

Anakie is a small, tight-knit community, and the closure of the hotel will have a big impact, with locals having to travel to Sapphire, Rubyvale or Emerald for their nearest pub.

"The actual Anakie community is small and losing the hotel as a community focus will have a quite a big impact,” Mrs McFarlane said.

"Locals will be disappointed, but generally resigned that it was a struggle to continue.

"As a mum and dad business it could open on Sundays and Public Holidays using family and survive, but not under management.”

The Anakie Hotel was built in 1902, the year the Anakie Sapphire Fields were officially proclaimed a mining area.

Over the next 30 years the three settlements of the Gemfields - Anakie, Sapphire and Rubyvale - grew to meet the demands of the miners who, when the prices were high, poured into the area.

Since then, the population of the region has thinned, and visitors to the small town have rapidly decreased.

Mr and Mrs McFarlane bought the historic hotel three years ago, with hopes to pour life back into the once thriving old pub.

They provided a face-lift to the front of the building, paying tribute to the stories the pub had witnessed throughout its time, although it didn't have the effect they hoped for.

"We did have the front of the pub done by a graffiti artist to reflect the history, hoping that it would bring more tourists,” Mrs McFarlane said.

The town tends to be a mobile blackspot, Mr McFarlane added, and without social media he said it was hard to attract travellers passing on the highway.

The couple, who also own the new Royal Hotel at Rubyvale, have not given up hope, and will continue to look at future options of the Anakie Hotel next season.

Until then, they will continue to run and welcome patrons of Anakie Gemfields Hotel to Rubyvale.