Iconic Queensland show

STEEPED in history, Queensland's oldest show is gearing up for another three-day extravaganza in Clermont.

It is 149 years since the first Clermont show and the event is still going strong.

Clermont Show Society committee member Kate Flohr said visitors could expect a jam-packed three days of fun and excitement for the entire family.

"The Pavilion will be full of colour from the amazing artworks through to the delightful horticulture,” she said.

"The trade sites will be jam-packed, the cattle judging a standout and the ring full of action.

"All of this plus another amazing fireworks display - definitely a committee favourite.”

With a great array of entertainment at the show, Kate said there were "so many highlights this year”.

"We have a trick rider show on Tuesday night and Wednesday,'' she said.

"We have our dairy goat competition for the first time this year and there will be a goat milking demonstration.

"The stud cattle will be impressive as well as more show jumping over the three days.

"And we can't wait to see our big tomatoes alongside our big pumpkins.”

With much more on the agenda, Kate said that without the hard work of committee members and volunteers throughout the event it would not be what it is today.

"And along with those committee members are our amazing and generous sponsors who support us every year.

"Without their kindness, the committees couldn't do what they do.”

Details:

When: May 29 to 31

Cost: Adults - $5, Pensioners/High School Students - $3, Children Under 12-years old - free

Facebook: Clermont Show

Website: clermontshow.com.au