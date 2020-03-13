‘I’d be dead’: Landslide nearly kills Coast grandfather

Kenilworth grandfather Greg Tapscott whose car was written off by a freak landslide has fallen into depression claiming the government department responsible are ignoring his cry for help. Photo: John McCutcheon

A KENILWORTH pensioner whose car was written off by a freak landslide has fallen into bitter depression, claiming the government department responsible are ignoring his cry for help.

It's been more than a month since Greg Tapscott, 68, crashed into fallen rocks along Obi Obi Rd, an accident through no fault of his own which could have been fatal.

But he claims the Department of Transport and Main Roads are doing nothing to ease his financial burden.

Mr Tapscott said the rocks ranged from 80kg (pictured) to three tonnes.

Now his Ford XR6 sedan sits idle at the local depot, completely destroyed after the January 28 incident which he remembers clearly.

"It was raining, I came around the corner and there were these huge rocks all over the road, I hit the brakes but couldn't stop in time and the car went airborne," Mr Tapscott said.

"I thought it was a tree at first because it was brown, right across the road. I just braked automatically but it was too late by then.

Kenilworth pensioner Greg Tapscott says the Department of Transport and Main Roads are not taking responsibiity for the landslide that destroyed his vehicle. Photo: John McCutcheon

"One of the rocks was so big it made an indentation in the road. It would have been about a three-tonne rock.

"That's the one I hit. The others were all skittled over the road like marbles."

He said had the landslide happened 20 seconds earlier, it would have been fatal.

"No two ways about it, we'd be dead," he said of himself and his passenger.

"It would have crushed the car."

Mr Tapscott said the landslide was so severe it closed the Obi Obi Rd for 24 hours of maintenance and repair work.

The stretch of road weeks after the crash still causing damages.

"They shut the road and put up signs which say, 'Watch out for falling rocks', so why haven't they taken responsibility?" he said.

"They've basically just ignored my application.

"It's all been very disappointing."

His 2009 vehicle has its roadworthy certificate but is not insured so Mr Tapscott has been stuck at home.

Mr Tapscott said the incident, and lack of departmental support, has nearly caused him a nervous breakdown.

Kenilworth pensioner Greg Tapscott and his totalled Ford XR6. Photo: John McCutcheon

"I have to rely on other people to get around. I'm stuck. I can't see my family, my granddaughter," he said.

"This has caused me almost to have a nervous breakdown and being stuck here is depressing me.

"I've lost hearing in one ear and get headaches and dizziness all the time."

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said they were "aware of this incident and are currently investigating".