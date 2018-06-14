Ideal tree-change environment

THIS picturesque 7.2ha farmlet (about 18 acres) was once a citrus orchard and market garden complete with a roadside shop selling organic produce.

Located in one of the Sunshine Coast's most highly regarded areas, handy to both Yandina and Eumundi, it boasts two homes to cater to an extended family or provide rental income.

The buyer now has the choice to revamp the farming operation or utilise the fertile soils of the property to suit their own rural project.

This is perfect if your dream is the crops, animals and organic farming or just a peaceful tree-change environment.

There's plenty of infrastructure in place with three-phase power, great shedding, two dams, a bore, irrigation pumps, greenhouse etc and the land is mostly cleared and has been chemical free for many years.

The main residence has been recently renovated and features four huge bedrooms, modern kitchen, plenty of air-conditioners, spacious living areas and a rumpus room ideal for noisy teenagers or the pool table.

A saltwater in-ground pool provides the perfect place for a cooling dip and summer fun.

The second residence features two bedrooms, has a modern interior with air-conditioner, a shady front veranda and is ideal for granny, guests or would rent for around $200 per week.

If you're seeking a workable acreage in a fabulous hinterland locality with plenty of options for living and farming then this one could tick all the boxes.

NORTH ARM

160 Gold Creek Rd

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 4 Car, Pool

Features: 7.2ha North Arm farmlet with two houses plus saltwater in-ground pool. Modern kitchen, air-conditioning, three-phase power, two dams, greenhouse, shedding

Price: $969,000

Agent: Rex Patterson at Nev Kane Real Estate

Contact: 0414 825 744

Inspection: By appointment