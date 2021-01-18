Menu
Matthew Barrett was killed in a crash at Chatsworth on Saturday morning.
News

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Gympie crash revealed

Carlie Walker
17th Jan 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2021 4:54 AM
A Fraser Coast man tragically killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Saturday has been named.

Glenwood's Matthew Barrett was killed in the crash on Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth about 7.30am on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the car - the driver, a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old female passenger, both from Caboolture, were not physically injured.

Anyone with further information or who may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444 or online here.

crash fraser coast glenwood
Fraser Coast Chronicle

