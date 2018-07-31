"IF HE GOES, I GO": Don's fans show support

Anthony Don of the Titans (left) reacts after scoring a try during the Round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, July 29, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

GOLD Coast Titans fans have taken up the challenge to keep club stalwart Anthony Don on the coast.

Don, who is off-contract next year has reportedly been offered less money to stay with the club, but has attracted interest from the Bulldogs, Sharks and Roosters.

Fans have taken to a petition page, titled "If he goes, I go", to try to keep the fan favourite at the club, urging the Titans to up the offer to keep the 2017 best and fairest on the Gold Coast.

Comments already on the petition site include:

"Don is a crowd favorite. He is very reliable and worth more than he gets now. If Don goes I go too."

"I'm tired of all our good talent going to other clubs and making them stronger. Keep our good players here on the coast."

"Don is the heart and soul of the Titans. He rarely makes an error. He is a crowd favorite."

"The don is the type of quiet achiever every team wants. In a team that has bought plenty of over payed and under performing stars a guy that does his job and scores plenty of tries on the wing should not be forced out due to a low ball offer."

Don told News Corp earlier in the year that his contract negotiations had been different to most.

"I love the Titans and I love the Gold Coast, so if it happens (that I can stay), that'd be great," he said.

"But we're in an industry where you can get moved on pretty quickly, so you've got to be open to the idea of moving. You'd love to stay but you might have to go."

To sign the petition, visit https://www.change.org/p/gold-coast-titans-if-he-goes-i-go