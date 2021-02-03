Relatives of three men lost at sea are clinging to hope that traditional hunting and fishing skills could keep the trio alive.

RELATIVES of three men lost at sea are clinging to hope traditional hunting and fishing skills could keep the trio alive if they found land after running into trouble off Green Island last week.

While authorities have shut down the official search, family and friends of the missing men across three Indigenous communities remain staunch in their resolve to find the men.

Russell Bulmer, 27, Alban Creed, 37, and his 18-year-old son Silas Creed's failure to return from a January 26 fishing trip triggered a massive air and sea search involving police, Coastguard and recreational vessels spanning thousands of kilometres from Yarrabah to Wujal Wujal.

Relatives and friends Nulsa Neal, 8, Gary Neal, 1, Bradley Yeatman, Clive Sands, 18, and Tennelle Yeatman keeping a vigil on Yarrabah Beach. Picture: Stewart McLean

Loved ones have latched onto the hope the trio's 4.8m boat had found an island or exposed reef that could sustain the fishermen until rescue craft arrived.

Senior ranger of the Gunggandji Land and Sea Ranger Service Darryl Murgha said it was still possible the experienced hunters could still be alive.

"If you get caught up on Double Island or Snapper Island or Low Isles they can survive on oysters and fish and coconuts. If they found land they would be alive," he said.

The mission to find three missing fishermen has included aerial searches of islands and cays.

A meeting in Yarrabah of searchers was convened by local co-ordinator Vincent Schreiber on Wednesday afternoon to plan the community's next move.

Mr Murgha said though there was still hope he had noticed a subdued mood in the community.

"People are in shock, it's very sombre (and) sad sort of thing. You can see the families that are very upset," he said.

Far North police Acting Insp Andy Cowie said families were notified late Tuesday the search would not continue.

Cairns Police Acting Inspector Andrew Cowie holds a media conference to inform the public that the search for three missing fishermen has been officially called off. Picture: Brendan Radke

"It's a very terrible circumstance for the family to be in and they are devastated by the situation," he said.

"It was a very tough conversation for everyone.

"We set out to find someone and we haven't been able to do that.

"Three people from a tight-knit community, it's going to take them a while to come to terms with that."

The search had been concentrated in the Batt Reef, Hastings Reef and Michaelmas Cay areas before extending north to Cape Bedford.

Acting Insp Cowie said the recovered items were found on beaches or in waters off the coast of Cape Tribulation.

He called on anyone who found items which could belong to the vessel, including debris, to contact police immediately as the investigation switches to a missing persons matter.

