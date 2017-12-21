IGA spreading the joy

CHRISTMAS can be one of the hardest times of the year for some families, which is why IGA has provided the gift of shopping to three lucky winners throughout the region.

With the cost of presents for family and friends, holiday travel, Christmas decorations, and especially food to cover the entire holiday season, the prices start to add up.

Emerald IGA has partnered with CQ News to provide three $300 grocery vouchers to the three winners of the 2017 Santa's Little Helper campaign.

Drawn this week, the prize went to three lucky locals - Bronwyn Berrie, Toni Bugg and Yogi Green, who was unable to attend at the time of the hand-over.

Winner Toni Bugg said she had been out of work since March due to foot surgery, so the prize could not have come at a better time.

"I was pretty happy, pretty chuffed because I've been in plaster and a boot for three months,” Ms Bugg said.

"So the money has come in quite handy, coming up to Christmas, since I haven't been working.”

So excited to win the Christmas competition with only three forms entered, Ms Bugg said this prize continued her lucky winning streak through the paper.

"I would have screamed but I might have deafened Karin on the phone,” she said.

"I think it's my third prize that I've won through the paper. I never win anything and then I won two things a while ago, and then this.

"I was like, 'oh my god, really?! Did I really win this?'.”

Although they would have managed, Ms Bugg said the prize of groceries was going to make everything a lot easier this Christmas, for her and her family.

"I might buy a ham. I haven't bought a ham yet for Christmas, so I'm going to buy a ham,” she said.

"We are going away and staying at the caravan park, and are going to have lunch with everyone there.

"I thought I might buy a pavlova, and cheat instead of making one, and contribute that.

"I still would have bought these, but now it will be a lot easier.”

Bronwyn Berrie was also lucky enough to win one of the vouchers, and said the prize would go towards gifts for her loved ones, and would also help her to help others in need.

"We will probably buy a few things and give it to the neighbourhood centre and also thank-you gifts to close family and friends,” Ms Berrie said.

"I entered three times. I was a little bit shocked, but then I was a bit overwhelmed and in disbelief that it was me.

"You've got to be in it to win it, and I only had three and the box was so full of entries, so I thought I wouldn't have a chance.”

IGA and CQ News would like to thank all entrants who took the time to enter the competition this year.