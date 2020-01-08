‘I’ll break your f***ing legs’: Man accused of stealing a dog

ASSAULT: Robert Douglas Saunders has pleaded guilty to two charges at Emerald Magistrates Court.

A MAN threatened to break a community member’s “f***ing legs” after accusing him of stealing his dog.

Robert Douglas Saunders assaulted a 47-year-old man at a Sapphire residence on November 25 last year.

Saunders was “highly intoxicated” and “became very emotional” after he noticed his dog missing from the yard, duty lawyer Kasey Wilson told Emerald Magistrates Court yesterday.

The 37-year-old made his way to another man’s home, who he thought had stolen his pet, made physical threats, stood with clenched fists and left spittle on the victim’s face as the result of loud, offensive threats.

The court heard, after assaulting the victim Saunders told him, if he didn’t hand over the dog “I’ll return and break your f***ing legs”.

Police were called about 8.30pm after Saunders turned up at another person’s residence.

The dog has since been recovered and the court heard it had escaped the yard previously.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Saunders’ intoxication was not an excuse but did explain the bizarre behaviour.

Saunders pleaded guilty to common assault and also driving without a licence at Emerald Magistrates court.

A few years ago, Saunders was disqualified from driving, but the disqualification period ended about 2018.

On December 4, 2019, he drove to his father’s house to feed his animals, after his father had died a week earlier.

Saunders had not reapplied for his licence after his disqualification period had ended.

He was fined $1200 for common assault and $300 for the traffic offence. Convictions were recorded for both charges.