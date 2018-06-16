'I'll cheer loud enough they'll hear me in Russia'

GYMPIEROOS: (Front) Clayton, Hayden, (back) Doug and Liam Rose are getting their vocals warmed up to cheer on the Socceroos tonight.

GYMPIEROOS: (Front) Clayton, Hayden, (back) Doug and Liam Rose are getting their vocals warmed up to cheer on the Socceroos tonight. Rebecca Singh

Football: Gympie's Rose family will happy to lose sleep cheering on the Socceroos during the FIFA World Cup.

This will be Liam, 10, Clayton, 7, and four-year-old Hayden's first World Cup and their father Doug is happy to pass on the passion.

"I have followed them (Socceroos) all my life - we are a football family," he said.

"The boys are excited and I will be waking them up to watch the games."

Football brain Clayton is confident Tim Cahill will score his sixth goal and join the goal-scoring elite.

"Aaron Mooy will take a corner and Timmy will give the ball a big header into the goal," he said. "My prediction is France has players like Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and will be too strong, and Australia will go down 2-1.

Despite Australia meeting tough opponents in their first game, Hayden will be hoping his cheer can be heard in Russia.

"I will be waking up for every game and cheering on the Socceroos, loud enough so they can hear me in Russia.

"The Aussies will have to be strong but disciplined.

"Their defence is going to be important."

Liam hopes to put on the green and gold himself one day and finds inspiration from Australian midfielder Mooy and is a bit more optimistic than his brother Clayton.

"Mooy plays the same position as me and he is great at keeping possession.

"I definitely want to be a Socceroo - I love football," he said. "I reckon we will go well, we have a really good side."

With so many memorable football moments over the years, Doug's favourite is from the 2005 match that got the Socceroos into the 2006 World Cup.

"John Aloisi's dot shot against Uruguay in 2005 which got us into the World Cup was incredible. We couldn't stop cheering," he said.

Socceroos v France will kick-off tonight at 8pm.