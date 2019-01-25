‘Quite dangerous’: Celeb camp evacuated

Several contestants on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here were evacuated from camp during last night's episode after eagle-eyed crew members spotted a dangerous threat in perilously close quarters.

A "quite dangerous" snake, well-camouflaged against rocks and dirt, could be seen making its way through the camp, just metres from the celebs.

Gogglebox duo Angie and Yvie were seen relaxing at camp, unaware of the animal's presence - until a concerned voice came over the loudspeaker.

"Yvie and Angie, we've just seen quite a dangerous snake in camp, so we're going to ask you to make your way down to the creek while we send somebody in," the crew member told them.

"DONE," said Yvie, as they both quickly scarpered.

Two trained snake handlers then entered the camp, dismantling a rock wall as they searched for the reptile.

Angie and Yvie receive the news.

The snake isn't the only intruder the celebs can expect to see - next week, a "Hollywood A-lister" will enter the jungle … at least according to Network 10.

In an innuendo-heavy clue, the next contestant seems all but confirmed to be a star of US daytime soap The Bold And The Beautiful.

"A bold Hollywood A-lister has ignored their initial instincts and is headed into the jungle," the clue reads.

"As the old saying goes, Fortune Befriends The Bold … How will Justin react if he is no longer the fairest of them all?"

Industry blog TV Blackbox is reporting that The Bold And The Beautiful star appearing on I'm A Celebrity will be Katherine Kelly Lang.

Lang is no stranger to Australian audiences, making frequent appearances on Studio 10 and promotional visits to our shores over the years.

The 57-year-old has played Brooke Logan on the daytime soap, which airs in Australia on Ten, since 1987.

Is this Bold and the Beautiful star the next celeb to enter the jungle?

Meanwhile on Tuesday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity the camp said goodbye to its first contestant, former Biggest Loser host Ajay Rochester.

Speaking to news.com.au the day after her eviction, the LA-based Aussie confessed she'd never before been approached to appear in any of I'm A Celeb's previous four Aussie seasons.

But in trademark Ajay Rochester fashion, she'd taken matters into her own hands.

"I am a longtime superfan, and there were a couple of times I wrote to the UK version saying 'Hey, I'm like a celebrity in Australia!' They sent me this very polite email saying 'Thank you so much for your submission, but right now it's currently cast for the next 10 years'," she said with a laugh.

One passing comment in an early episode of the season turned into a story that's rather surprised Rochester now she's in touch with the outside world.

She'd mentioned to her campmates that she hadn't had sex in nine years - a revelation she (perhaps naively) assumed would not make it to air, given I'm A Celeb's family-friendly timeslot.

Ajay Rochester cries on I'm a Celebrity. Picture: Channel 10

"It's true, it's so true," she moaned of the near decade-long drought.

"But there's a very good reason for it. The real answer is my kid (19-year-old son Kai) has Asperger's, and that's a full-time job. If you choose to have a relationship in that time, you take (time) away from them. I made a conscious decision. I was asked on dates … it's not like I'm not attractive. People like big-bodied women, people!"

