Image released of man behind face stabbing

DETECTIVES have released an image of a man to assist their investigation of a stockman who was stabbed in the face during a violent attack in Mungindi.

Detectives from St George Criminal Investigation Branch are trying to locate the offender who stabbed the 30-year-old stockman who was mustering cattle on Noondoo Mungindi Rd on Sunday, June 14.

The stockman spotted a man attempted to remove a 'cattle ahead sign'.

The two men engaged in a verbal altercation which escalated into a physical confrontation during which the stockman was slashed in the cheek and the forearm with a knife that the man had retrieved from his nearby Ute.

The stockman drove himself to Munginidi Hospital about 11.30am.

A Southwest Hospital and Health Service spokesman confirmed the stockman was treated by hospital staff on arrival and was discharged about 11.45am.

"We are appealing for anyone with dashcam vision who may have been driving on the Carnarvon Highway around that time of the day to help investigators," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

The man is described as 185cm tall, skinny build, mid length sandy blonde hair and wearing a red flanny and blue jeans.

He was last seen driving towards the Carnarvon Hwy with his vehicle described as a late 1990s or early 2000s model, white Toyota Hilux single cab utility with a swag, tarp and water bottles in the tray.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001238207 within the online suspicious activity form.