Imbruglia pregnant with first child

Natalie Imbruglia has announced she is pregnant via IVF with her first child. Picture: Instagram

Illusion has finally changed into something real for Natalie Imbruglia.

The New York Post reports the Australian actress and singer has announced that she's expecting her first child this autumn.

"For those of you who know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time," Imbruglia's post on social media reads. "I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and a sperm donor."

But the 44-year-old prematurely shut down speculation about the identity of her donor, adding "I won't be saying anything more on that publicly."

Imbruglia has a colourful dating history.

She was married to ex-Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns from 2003 to 2008, and has also dated David Schwimmer, Lenny Kravitz, Chris Martin, and most recently, photographer Matt Field. It's unclear if they are still dating.

A picture posted on her Instagram account on May 26 of Imbruglia with a girlfriend at London's All Points East music festival has the hashtag #allthesingleladies.

Imbruglia front-loaded her pregnancy announcement with the news that she's signed a record deal with BMG. "I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can't wait to share these new songs with you all!!!!" she said.

Imbruglia hit a career high with the worldwide smash hit Torn from her debut album Left of the Middle, which sold seven million copies.

Imbruglia, who starred on Neighbours in the '90s, later attempted to return to acting, making her feature debut in Rowan Atkinson's 2003's Bond spoof Johnny English and appearing as a judge on the X Factor in 2010.

In February, Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. announced on Instagram that he was working with Imbruglia in the studio.

