Immediate disaster info for CQ through program upgrade

Livingstone Shire Council and Central Highlands Regional Council upgraded the online Disaster Dashboards, allowing locals to ask specific questions and view or upload images of disasters.

Livingstone Shire Council and Central Highlands Regional Council upgraded the online Disaster Dashboards, allowing locals to ask specific questions and view or upload images of disasters.

CENTRAL Queensland residents can now provide live updates to the community during disaster events.

Livingstone Shire Council and Central Highlands Regional Council have introduced three new and interactive features to the online Disaster Dashboards.

Community members can ask specific questions, view or upload images of disasters, sign up for opt-in notifications, or access the Business Portal.

Local Disaster Management Group chair and Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland, said the innovative features would improve council’s interaction with the community during times of disaster.

Livingstone Shire Council and Central Highlands Regional Council have introduced three new and interactive features to the online Disaster Dashboards, allowing locals to ask specific questions and view or upload images of disasters.

“These features will enable council to better connect with businesses and the community in a new and improved way using smartphone devices or desktop,” he said.

“Residents and businesses can subscribe to these features and will be able to submit images of disaster-affected areas of [Livingstone or Central Highlands] as well as ask questions and receive responses from the appropriate agency.

“These images will provide valuable information to the emergency services to assist in the co-ordination of the disaster.”

The Business Portal will give businesses the ability to manage and share important information such as opening hours, location, available items, and services on offer directly with the public during a disaster.

Community members can find registered businesses through the interactive map on the Disaster Dashboard.

READ: Red Bench to raise awareness of domestic violence

Both councils have integrated the online Disaster Dashboard on its websites, providing one point of contact for all of the important information relevant to disasters.

Central Highlands region Mayor Kerry Hayes said the joint initiative addressed challenges both regions faced in the 2019 bushfires.

“The new features allow for an improved flow of information between people in the community, businesses, and disaster co-ordination agencies, some of the challenges both our regions faced,” Cr Hayes said.

“It’s thanks to the great partnership that the Central Highlands and Livingstone have in disaster management and funding from the CQ Bushfires Category C Flexible Funding Grant that both our communities can benefit from a better disaster dashboard.”