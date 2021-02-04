Menu
Aged care visitors will be restricted.
Health

Immediate restrictions on visiting CQ ‘vulnerable facilities’

JANN HOULEY
4th Feb 2021 12:23 PM
The Chief Health Officer announced Thursday morning staff at aged care, disability accommodation, corrective services, prisons and hospitals would scan for visitors who had visited Greater Melbourne from January 29 onwards.

”Do not visit unless, of course, it is an end-of-life visit,” Queensladn Health advised.

“The only exception there is of course people who are in quarantine - they won’t be allowed to visit.

“All of that needs to now occur and all of that process is happening.”

The restrictions follow the discovery of a case of COVID-19 in a staff member in a Victorian quarantine hotel.

Anyone who has been in Greater Melbourne area since January 29 and arrived into Queensland should step forward and get tested – even if they do not have symptoms – and isolate until they receive a result.

Queensland Health asks those people to check the Department of Health and Human Services website regarding the venues of concern.

Advice from Victoria is that people who have been in those venues of concern should isolate for 14 days. Please follow that advice if you are in Queensland.

If you’ve been to any of these venues, please call 13 HEALTH.

You can find a list of testing clinics at www.qld.gov.au/covid19testing

There is no decision at this time to close the border but authorities are asking Queenslanders to reconsider travel to Victoria.

central queensland health covid 19
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

