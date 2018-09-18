Impact on local health services

Emerald hospital is looking for volunteers to provide feedback on local hospital and health services.

Patients, carers and other consumers are welcome to join the hospital's Consumer Advisory Group to provide patient and consumer views on hospital and health services.

Central Highlands General Manager Eddie Gacitua said any interested residents were welcome to submit their expression of interest.

"We value the views of our community members and encourage anyone interested to get involved,” he said.

The hospital is looking for people willing and able to meet four to eight times a year at Emerald Hospital, or to volunteer a few hours to give feedback and provide an objective view on local health matters.

For more info or to apply, contact Belinda McMillan at ch_eso@health.qld.gov.au or call 49879405.