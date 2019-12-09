Menu
Accept there will be delays when heading to the shops this Christmas.
Motoring

Impatience can lead to the naughty list

Blair Bentley , RACQ technical adviser
9th Dec 2019 9:08 AM

It’s that time of the year again, where a ‘quick trip’ down to the shops can often turn into endless laps around a car park. Combine that with hot weather, frayed tempers and an overwhelming sense of urgency, it’s enough to push some people over onto the ‘naughty list’.

RACQ insurance claims figures revealed a notable increase in incidents at shopping centre car parks around this time. With higher numbers of people, especially children, and vehicles all trying to move about a shared space, mistakes can have nasty results.

Planning, patience and a willingness to postpone or change the venue of your shopping trip can go a long way to helping ease the pressure. Even if you can’t escape it, by accepting frustrations will be a part of the game, you’ll be able to put yourself in a much better mindset.

A cool head and a sound plan may not shorten the trip, but it can help keep you on the ‘nice list’.

cars news motoring motoring advice racq

