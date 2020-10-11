Important Queensland election dates you need to know
WITH the Queensland election just three weeks away, the Daily Mercury is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the state poll.
Our readership covers four electorates: Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin.
This election will be one of the most important since war time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help you stay informed, we have put together a guide of key election dates, so you don’t miss a beat:
Candidate nominations
Sunday, October 11 – Candidate nominations close at noon
Mackay council to crackdown on non-compliant election signs
Qld election 2020: Jobs and crime to dominate campaign
Results: The state election issues that matter to Mackay
Monday, October 19 – Early voting begins
Friday, October 30 – Early voting period ends at 6pm
Monday, October 12 – Issue of postal ballot papers begins
Friday, October 16 – Postal vote applications close at 7pm
Tuesday, November 10 – Postal votes must be received by the ECQ by 6pm
Election day
Saturday, October 31 – Election day is from 8am to 6pm
Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons
Five ways to get more from your digital subscription