Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coffs Harbour Courthouse Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Harbour Courthouse Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Crime

IN COURT: 14 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
27th Jan 2021 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 27

BENJAMIN RHUBEN CHARLES STRONG

BRAYDEN ANDREW SENSE

CODY WALKER

FAITH TAYLOR

GLENN PAUL MATTHEWS

JAMES JATTAN

KAMODIE WILLIAMS

KHODR MUSRI

LEWIS PERRETT

MISTY LEE ROBERTS

MULUGETA WELDEYESUS GEBREMARIAM

PETER COLIN ROWLESON

RICHARD BARRY HOSKINS

SUSAN JOYCE BUTTON

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More Stories

coffs coast crime coffs harbour courts coffs harbour crime court lists
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Hundreds show up to support community heroes

        Premium Content GALLERY: Hundreds show up to support community heroes

        Community Communities across the region celebrated Australia Day with awards and by welcoming new citizens.

        Upgrades for CQ jockey clubs with share of $2.8M in funding

        Premium Content Upgrades for CQ jockey clubs with share of $2.8M in funding

        Horses Projects are expected to create more than 100 new jobs across Queensland.

        WINNERS: Full list of the region’s Australia Day award recipients

        Premium Content WINNERS: Full list of the region’s Australia Day award...

        News Outstanding individuals, groups, clubs and events have been recognised across the...

        Memorial team’s emotional win at CQ league carnival

        Premium Content Memorial team’s emotional win at CQ league carnival

        Rugby League “To make the grand final was one thing but then winning it under her name, that’s...