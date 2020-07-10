Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic photo of a young couple holding a sold sign outside having purchased their new home.
Generic photo of a young couple holding a sold sign outside having purchased their new home.
Information

IN DATA: CQ cashes in millions worth of First Homeowner Grants

Jack Evans
10th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Central Queenslanders have cashed in on over $2,500,000 worth of First Homeowners Grants in the last financial year.

According to Queensland Government data, 171 aspiring homeowners applied for the grants with a total application value of $2,580,000.

Only four Central Queensland applicants were denied a grant making the total pay out for the region $2,535,000

The data shows that across the whole state, rates of approved grants were high.

Under the current Queensland First Homeowners scheme, introduced by the State Government on 1 July 2016, eligible applicants $15,000 or $20,000 towards buying or building a new house, unit or townhouse.

The data shows that across the whole state, rates of approved grants were high.

Over $94m worth of grant applications were approved across Queensland last financial year.

MORE DATA>>> IN DATA: Our CQ ambos tasked 56,831 times in the past year

RAW QLD FIRST HOMEOWNERS DATA:

BRISBANE – EAST Applications: 222 Value ($’000): 3,425 Payments: 209 Value ($’000): 3,255

BRISBANE – NORTH Applications: 206 Value ($’000): 3,165 Payments: 210 Value ($’000): 3,250

BRISBANE – SOUTH Applications: 593 Value ($’000): 9,115 Payments: 566 Value ($’000): 8,745

BRISBANE – WEST Applications: 95 Value ($’000): 1,455 Payments: 83 Value ($’000): 1,275

BRISBANE INNER CITY Applications: 275 Value ($’000): 4,355 Payments: 265 Value ($’000): 4,200

CAIRNS Applications: 266 Value ($’000): 4,010 Payments: 251 Value ($’000): 3,810

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND Applications: 171 Value ($’000): 2,580 Payments: 167 Value ($’000): 2,535

DARLING DOWNS, MARANOA AND QUEENSLAND OUTBACK Applications: 49 Value ($’000): 745 Payments: 47 Value ($’000): 720

GOLD COAST Applications: 757 Value ($’000): 11,775 Payments: 755 Value ($’000): 11,890

IPSWICH Applications: 761 Value ($’000): 11,550 Payments: 732 Value ($’000): 11,215

LOGAN – BEAUDESERT Applications: 737 Value ($’000): 11,125 Payments: 701 Value ($’000): 10,685

MACKAY – ISAAC – WHITSUNDAY Applications: 213 Value ($’000): 3,215 Payments: 202 Value ($’000): 3,055

MORETON BAY – NORTH Applications: 431 Value ($’000): 6,475 Payments: 403 Value ($’000): 6,110

MORETON BAY – SOUTH Applications: 376 Value ($’000): 5,710 Payments: 345 Value ($’000): 5,250

SUNSHINE COAST Applications: 555 Value ($’000): 8,500 Payments: 585 Value ($’000): 9,050

TOOWOOMBA Applications: 183 Value ($’000): 2,755 Payments: 164 Value ($’000): 2,480

TOWNSVILLE Applications: 246 Value ($’000): 3,690 Payments: 250 Value ($’000): 3,760

WIDE BAY Applications 226 Value ($’000): 3,430 Payments: 234 Value ($’000): 3,585

GRAND TOTAL Applications: 6,362 Value ($’000): 97,075 Payments: 6,169 Value ($’000): 94,870

building and construction central queensland end of financial year first home owners grant queensland government
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani CEO steps down from role

        premium_icon Adani CEO steps down from role

        Business Adani has announced a new leader as the mining giant pushes forward on its controversial Carmichael mine project

        Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        premium_icon Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        Motor Sports “Once you do your first few runs, you will become addicted.”

        CQ pub commissions locally-themed mural

        premium_icon CQ pub commissions locally-themed mural

        News Clermont artist Dave Faint returned to town to paint a mural for the pub’s beer...

        Drunk driver’s bad health diagnosis prior to crash

        premium_icon Drunk driver’s bad health diagnosis prior to crash

        News Drink driver found with open can and damaged car