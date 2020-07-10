IN DATA: CQ cashes in millions worth of First Homeowner Grants

Generic photo of a young couple holding a sold sign outside having purchased their new home.

Generic photo of a young couple holding a sold sign outside having purchased their new home.

Central Queenslanders have cashed in on over $2,500,000 worth of First Homeowners Grants in the last financial year.

According to Queensland Government data, 171 aspiring homeowners applied for the grants with a total application value of $2,580,000.

Only four Central Queensland applicants were denied a grant making the total pay out for the region $2,535,000

The data shows that across the whole state, rates of approved grants were high.

Under the current Queensland First Homeowners scheme, introduced by the State Government on 1 July 2016, eligible applicants $15,000 or $20,000 towards buying or building a new house, unit or townhouse.

Over $94m worth of grant applications were approved across Queensland last financial year.

RAW QLD FIRST HOMEOWNERS DATA:

BRISBANE – EAST Applications: 222 Value ($’000): 3,425 Payments: 209 Value ($’000): 3,255

BRISBANE – NORTH Applications: 206 Value ($’000): 3,165 Payments: 210 Value ($’000): 3,250

BRISBANE – SOUTH Applications: 593 Value ($’000): 9,115 Payments: 566 Value ($’000): 8,745

BRISBANE – WEST Applications: 95 Value ($’000): 1,455 Payments: 83 Value ($’000): 1,275

BRISBANE INNER CITY Applications: 275 Value ($’000): 4,355 Payments: 265 Value ($’000): 4,200

CAIRNS Applications: 266 Value ($’000): 4,010 Payments: 251 Value ($’000): 3,810

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND Applications: 171 Value ($’000): 2,580 Payments: 167 Value ($’000): 2,535

DARLING DOWNS, MARANOA AND QUEENSLAND OUTBACK Applications: 49 Value ($’000): 745 Payments: 47 Value ($’000): 720

GOLD COAST Applications: 757 Value ($’000): 11,775 Payments: 755 Value ($’000): 11,890

IPSWICH Applications: 761 Value ($’000): 11,550 Payments: 732 Value ($’000): 11,215

LOGAN – BEAUDESERT Applications: 737 Value ($’000): 11,125 Payments: 701 Value ($’000): 10,685

MACKAY – ISAAC – WHITSUNDAY Applications: 213 Value ($’000): 3,215 Payments: 202 Value ($’000): 3,055

MORETON BAY – NORTH Applications: 431 Value ($’000): 6,475 Payments: 403 Value ($’000): 6,110

MORETON BAY – SOUTH Applications: 376 Value ($’000): 5,710 Payments: 345 Value ($’000): 5,250

SUNSHINE COAST Applications: 555 Value ($’000): 8,500 Payments: 585 Value ($’000): 9,050

TOOWOOMBA Applications: 183 Value ($’000): 2,755 Payments: 164 Value ($’000): 2,480

TOWNSVILLE Applications: 246 Value ($’000): 3,690 Payments: 250 Value ($’000): 3,760

WIDE BAY Applications 226 Value ($’000): 3,430 Payments: 234 Value ($’000): 3,585

GRAND TOTAL Applications: 6,362 Value ($’000): 97,075 Payments: 6,169 Value ($’000): 94,870