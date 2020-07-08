IN DATA: Our CQ ambos tasked 56,831 times in the past year
QUEENSLAND Ambulance data for the past financial year shows paramedics saw a significant decline in call-outs over the April COVID-19 lockdown.
Between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020, Central Queensland paramedics were tasked 56,831 times which breaks up into roughly 1092 times a week; or 156 a day.
The monthly average was 4735 call-outs however, some months were busier than others.
August 2019 was the busiest with 5200 call-outs while April, in the thick of the COVID-19 movement restrictions, was the quietest with just 4016.
The Queensland Ambulance Service prioritises call-outs into four codes.
‘Code 1’ is reserved for potentially life-threatening incidents that necessitate the use of ambulance lights and sirens – these were the second most common call out over the financial year.
‘Code 2’ incidents may require an undelayed response but do not necessitate the use of ambulance lights and sirens – these were the most common.
Non-emergency incidents (Code 3 and Code 4) are attended by an ambulance or patient transport service unit without the use of lights and sirens.
Code 3 were the third most common call-outs and code 4 were the least.
The Central Queensland Local Ambulance Service District encompasses Baralaba, Biloela, Blackwater, Boyne Island, Calliope, Capella, Duaringa, Emerald, Emu Park, Gemfields, Gladstone, Gracemere, Marlborough, Mount Larcom, Mount Morgan, Moura, Rockhampton, North Rockhampton, Springsure, Theodore, Tieri, Woorabinda, Wowan and Yeppoon.
See below for the raw data:
JUNE 2019
Code 1: 1528
Code 2: 2085
Code 3: 685
Code 4: 349
Total call-outs: 4647
JULY 2019
Code 1: 1661
Code 2: 2180
Code 3: 719
Code 4: 406
Total call-outs: 4966
AUGUST 2019
Code 1: 1684
Code 2: 2352
Code 3: 731
Code 4: 433
Total call-outs: 5200
SEPTEMBER 2019
Code 1: 1626
Code 2: 2225
Code 3: 728
Code 4: 369
Total call-outs: 4948
OCTOBER 2019
Code 1: 1534
Code 2: 2161
Code 3: 621
Code 4: 373
Total call-outs: 4689
NOVEMBER 2019
Code 1: 1533
Code 2: 2181
Code 3: 655
Code 4: 392
Total call-outs 4761
DECEMBER 2019
Code 1: 1609
Code 2: 2274
Code 3: 629
Code 4: 412
Total call-outs: 4924
JANUARY 2020
Code 1: 1571
Code 2: 2244
Code 3: 647
Code 4: 425
Total call-outs: 4887
FEBRUARY 2020
Code 1: 1534
Code 2: 2221
Code 3: 605
Code 4: 357
Total call-outs: 4717
MARCH 2020
Code 1: 1506
Code 2: 2432
Code 3: 549
Code 4: 336
Total call-outs: 4823
APRIL 2020:
Code 1: 1111
Code 2: 2128
Code 3: 498
Code 4: 279
Total call-outs: 4016
MAY 2020
Code 1: 1245
Code 2: 2180
Code 3: 561
Code 4: 267
Total call-outs: 4253
TOTAL CALL-OUTS BY DISTRICTS:
CAIRNS AND HINTERLAND: 76184
CAPE YORK: 3692
CENTRAL QUEENSLAND: 56831
CENTRAL WEST: 2394
DARLING DOWNS: 69421
GOLD COAST: 122578
MACKAY: 35936
(BRISBANE) METRO NORTH: 234702
(BRISBANE) METRO SOUTH: 253811
NORTH WEST: 13461
SOUTH WEST: 4887
SUNSHINE COAST: 96415
TOWNSVILLE: 74031
WEST MORTEN: 73639
WIDE BAY: 61213
QUEENSLAND: 1179195