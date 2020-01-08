‘In despair’: Charles’ emotional message

PRINCE Charles has delivered a raw and emotional video message to the Australian public as our devastating bushfire crisis rages on.

The future King of England was sombre as he admitted it was a "hopelessly inadequate way" of sending his support Down Under but explained he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, "are thinking of you so very much at such an incredibly difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances".

"But I did want to say that both of us have been in despair over the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia and witnessing so much of what you're having to go through from this distance," the Prince of Wales said.

"Those of you who have tragically lost your properties, your houses, everything - to me it is, and to both of us, not to be believed possible. and I know how many houses have been lost.

"But above all, we wanted to say how much we've been thinking of all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters who have done so much and worked ceaselessly to exhaustion. And we feel so deeply for the families of those who have been lost and have lost their lives in the course of carrying out their remarkable duties, as only they can do.

"We also think of all the Australian wildlife that is destroyed in these appalling infernos, let alone everything else.

"I know, we both know, just how incredibly special and resilient the Australian people are, so I know at the end of the day, despite all this horror, you will find a way to face it all and win through.

"All I can say is that we are thinking of you, we are praying for you in the most determined way … I'm very proud to know you all."

The royals, including the Queen and Prince Charles, have sent message of support to Australia. Picture: Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

His speech ended with a link to the Red Cross website, urging people to donate.

Prince Charles' heartfelt video follows messages from his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the Governor General of Australia, Governor of New South Wales, Governor of Queensland, and Governor of Victoria and to all Australians. pic.twitter.com/ZNBAHW21az — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 4, 2020

“We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firemen who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others”.



— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 4, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the spotlight on Tuesday after a six-week break. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP

Here's a list of organisations and charities you can donate to assist the people and animals affected by the bushfire crisis.