IN PHOTOS: 100+ triathlon competitors passed the finish line

Open team winners H2E with second place getters Two Puds and a Chicken plus third placers Team M.

A record number of 107 competitors of all fitness levels and ages powered through the 2021 Moranbah Australia Day Triathlon.

Deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea congratulated all those involved in the annual triathlon, making it yet another success.

“It was fantastic to see so many people giving it a go,” she said.

“The encouraging atmosphere surrounding the event, and the determination of each and every participant, is a testament to the amazing community spirit our region embraces especially in this COVID-19 normal we find ourselves in.

“Every competitor, regardless of place, should be proud of their accomplishment.”

Kimberly Rheeder and James Leonard took out the open female and open male categories respectively on January 26.

Junior female winner Ava Kearns with Bria Goldman (second) and Annabelle Binnekamp (third) at the 2021 Moranbah Australia Day Triathlon.

The event, staged at the Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre, saw Ava Kearns win the junior female category and Nicolas Beresowskyj snap up the junior male section.

The open team’s race was taken out by H2E – Ella Rogers, Harry Rogers and Harry Ney – and the junior team was won by the Untouchables – Zac Kelly, Will Jaques and Ellie Dyer.

The adult’s triathlon consisted of an 800m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run and for the juniors under 16 years, the course covered a 400m swim, 5km cycle and 1.5km run.

Mrs Vea Vea said the council was extremely thankful for the community support the triathlon received.

“We’re very grateful to the Moranbah Highlanders, Moranbah Crossfit, Moranbah Bulldogs and Moranbah Boxing and Sporting Club for their assistance in running this event,” she said.

“Also a huge thank you to Freemasons for cooking a wonderful breakfast that was generously supplied by Civeo.”

The Moranbah Triathlon operated under an approved COVID Safe plan and was assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council.

2021 Moranbah Triathlon winners:

(place, name, time)

Junior female

1st Ava Kearns – 26.51

2nd Bria Goldman – 27.00

3rd Annabelle Binnekamp – 28.43

Junior male

1st Nicolas Beresowskyj – 23.58

2nd Kaiawha Abbot – 26.22

3rd Andrew Dyer – 28.15

Junior team

1st Untouchables – Zac Kelly, Will Jaques, Ellie Dyer – 24.07

2nd Tri-Hards – Aja Nicholas, Lincoln Nicholas, Ben Perfect – 25.05

3rd Faster Than Covid – Macie James, Dolcie Blackwood, Sean Perfect – 25.28

Open female

1st Kimberly Rheeder – 1.14.50

2nd Fiona Lenz – 1.17.11

3rd Megan Moa – 1.18.45

Open male

1st James Leonard – 1.03.52

2nd Christian Smith – 1.09.35

3rd Jared Havemann – 1.11.39

Open team

1st H2E – Ella Rogers, Harry Rogers, Harry Ney

2nd Two Puds & A Chicken – Jacob King, Glenn Debel, Kaitlyn Barnes

3rd Team M – Natasha Mallise, Crispian Mallise

