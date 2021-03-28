Menu
Ginger Hoy and Isabella Anwyl were among the 1500-strong crowd at Browne Park on Saturday.
Rugby League

IN PHOTOS: 1500 flock to Capras first home games of 2021

Pam McKay
28th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
CQ Capras teams finished with two wins and a draw in their first home games of the 2021 season on Saturday.

About 1500 people flocked to Rockhampton’s Browne Park to take in the action.

The Capras under-19 women set the tone for the day, scoring a 12-nil win over the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The club’s under-18 men then made it four wins on the trot in the Mal Meninga Cup, beating the Sunshine Coast Falcons 24-10.

The Capras’ Intrust Super Cup team rounded out the night with an 18-all draw with the Northern Pride after leading the game 16-6 at half-time.

