IN PHOTOS: Faces of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

Nebo's Amy Neaton and Emerald's Maddie Lee at the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft. Photo: Pam McKay

Ben Hall has taken out the Graeme Acton Memorial Open Draft at the 2021 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

The Muttaburra rider scored the coveted title aboard Jackson in Saturday night’s final.

Adrian Lamb on Lambs Leroy was second and Pete Comiskey on Duckyeah third.

Hall was excited to take the win.

“It’s always good to win at these big shows, and this is one of the bigger ones,” he said.

“A bit of luck goes with it, but a lot of time and practice goes into it. What you put in is what you’re going to get out of it.”

Hall said his focus in the arena was on consistency – “just putting the scores together”.

Muttaburra's Ben Hall, riding Jackson, took out of the Graeme Acton Memorial Open Draft on Saturday night. He is pictured with Jennie and Evan Acton. Photo: Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

Crowds flocked to the four-day campdraft, held at the multi-million dollar, purpose-built facility 15km outside Rockhampton, to marvel at the horsemanship of Hall and his fellow competitors.

There was a revised program this year, with events including the trade fair, State of Origin Campdraft and Ladies Luncheon not held.

Campdraft committee president Tom Acton said on Saturday that he was still pleased with the entries and the attendance.

“We ended up with about 200 competitors and had about 900 first-round nominations,” he said.

“The drafting’s been good, the cattle have been exceptional, and the weather’s been beautiful.

“Everything’s going to plan and it’s been a great weekend so far.”

The ladies draft, the juvenile draft and the Champion of Champions were held on Sunday, the last day of the program.