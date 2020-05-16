Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Bli Bli house fire
News

IN PHOTOS: Family’s horror as home goes up in flames

Ashley Carter
16th May 2020 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLI BLI family has lost their home after it was gutted in a devastating house fire this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the blaze, on Bli Bli Rd, just after 12.30pm.

District Duty Officer Acting Senior Sergeant James Driver said about six firefighting crews sprung into action and gained control of the blaze after being alerted by neighbours.

TWO INJURED AS FIRE TEARS THROUGH HINTERLAND HOME

The Daily understands the owners were travelling back from Kingaroy at the time and the house was empty, apart from two men renting a shed on the property.

No one was injured.

Neighbour Hayley Harper said she could see the smoke from her house and rushed to see if the family's dogs were safe.

The home was fully engulfed when emergency services arrived. Photo: Patrick Woods
The home was fully engulfed when emergency services arrived. Photo: Patrick Woods

"As soon as we saw the smoke, we knew it was going to be bad," she said.

"By the time they got here, the firefighters looked like they'd been fighting it for ages.

"We saw the dogs and that was at least a big relief, but then we saw the house and that was just devastating."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Act Sen-Sgt Driver said the blaze was not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

"When we arrived it was fully engulfed, but the fireys have managed to put it out fairly quickly. I think it was quick action on behalf of the neighbours and informants," he said.

It comes after another home was destroyed in Reesville overnight, injuring a man and woman in their 20s.

Crews were called to the hinterland house fire just before 7pm and found it fully engulfed with flames. Part of the roof collapsed as a result.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bli bli firefighters fireys home lost house fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland farmers have got your back

        premium_icon Central Queensland farmers have got your back

        News Farmers are reassuring Australians that the amount of food they grow would not change, even if the crisis worsened.

        Heroes of the pandemic: Trucker keeps economy moving

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Trucker keeps economy moving

        News Barry Sloan wants to play his part in keeping the industry chugging along.

        Fossicking freedom: Central Highlands tourist drawcard returns

        premium_icon Fossicking freedom: Central Highlands tourist drawcard...

        News The new rules are part of the State Government’s plan to gradually ease...

        Slowly lifted restrictions prevent major community events

        premium_icon Slowly lifted restrictions prevent major community events

        News The launch of the first monthly twilight markets was cancelled days before it was...