IN PHOTOS: Footy fans enjoy a day of fun in the sun

Cowboys' fans and sisters Olivia and Mary Graham show off their cowgirl style at the Melbourne Storm vs North Queensland Cowboys game at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday.

A 4000-strong crowd seemed to be having too much fun to be worried about the scoreboard as the afternoon sun went down over Sunshine Coast Stadium.

On the field, second-place Melbourne Storm were too strong for the North Queensland Cowboys in their Round 18 NRL clash at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday.

In what was a fitting 26th birthday present for Storm five-eigth Cameron Munster, he bagged two four-pointers as they ran out winners 36-20.

But there was just as much to see off the field, as Sunshine Coast footy fans took full advantage of the good weather to show off their team's colours.

From young sisters in oversized cowboy hats, to a happy couple in their Hawaiian supporter shirts, the venue proved once again Sunshine Coast was ready for its very own NRL team.