Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cowboys' fans and sisters Olivia and Mary Graham show off their cowgirl style at the Melbourne Storm vs North Queensland Cowboys game at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday.
Cowboys' fans and sisters Olivia and Mary Graham show off their cowgirl style at the Melbourne Storm vs North Queensland Cowboys game at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday.
News

IN PHOTOS: Footy fans enjoy a day of fun in the sun

Matt Collins
14th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 4000-strong crowd seemed to be having too much fun to be worried about the scoreboard as the afternoon sun went down over Sunshine Coast Stadium.

On the field, second-place Melbourne Storm were too strong for the North Queensland Cowboys in their Round 18 NRL clash at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday.

In what was a fitting 26th birthday present for Storm five-eigth Cameron Munster, he bagged two four-pointers as they ran out winners 36-20.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

But there was just as much to see off the field, as Sunshine Coast footy fans took full advantage of the good weather to show off their team's colours.

From young sisters in oversized cowboy hats, to a happy couple in their Hawaiian supporter shirts, the venue proved once again Sunshine Coast was ready for its very own NRL team.

More Stories

Show More
melbourne storm north queensland cowboys nrl nrl round 18 photo gallery sunshine coast rugby league sunshine coast sport sunshine coast stadium
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        News The state’s peak doctors body has weighed into the Queensland border debate. And said that Queenslanders have to make a tough choice.

        Young girl injured in motorcycle collision

        Premium Content Young girl injured in motorcycle collision

        Breaking She was taken to hospital with leg, arm and head injuries.

        Detectives called in after shot fired into door of CQ home

        Premium Content Detectives called in after shot fired into door of CQ home

        Crime Police have reportedly recovered one round of spent ammunition.

        Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

        Premium Content Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

        Rugby Union GALLERY: Rugby fans treated to two thrillers as juniors do battle.